News Channel Nebraska
Arlene Bohling, 76, of rural Table Rock
Arlene Lorraine Bohling was born to Vyrle and Lillian (Lohman) Strayer on July 22, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She grew up in the Palmyra area. Arlene was baptized in 1958 in the Baptist Church in Palmyra and was confirmed July, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sterling, Nebraska. Arlene attended Palmyra Schools and obtained her GED March 6, 1981.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Tip New Year at No. 4 Indiana
Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) at 4/3 Indiana Hoosiers (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten) Sunday, January 1, 2023, Noon (CT) Courtney Lyle (PBP), Carolyn Peck (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Huskers Tip Off New Year 2023 at No. 4 Indiana. The...
Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever
Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
klin.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
klkntv.com
Nebraska addressing long concession lines at Husker basketball games, Alberts says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska is working on getting hot dogs into the hands of Husker fans more efficiently, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. Alberts released a statement addressing complaints about long concession lines at Pinnacle Bank Arena. “We will work with our partners at PBA to see...
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
hamburgreporter.com
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11mile, $352-million beltway.
klkntv.com
Rain changing over to snow likely for many areas
UPDATE – 11:15 a.m. Thursday:. We’ve seen a fair deal of sunshine for the first part of Thursday, and temperatures have responded. As a result, we’ve had to bump up high temperatures. It now appears that Lincoln may reach the upper-40s Thursday afternoon. That said, temperatures will...
News Channel Nebraska
Edna Neel Bloodworth
Edna Neel Bloodworth, 96, passed away peacefully in her home in Searcy, AR, Wednesday, December 21. Born September 16, 1926, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Cecil Neel and Alice Nickel Neel, she was the second of nine children in her family. Thus, she became almost a second mother to rest of her siblings, even to the point of collecting and boiling water for the births of some of her youngest. The family was responsible for running a farm for the owner, so learning the rewards of hard labor came early and often. Still, she talked of the fun on the farm enjoying simple things as a child.
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation
Ethan Nation during a practicePhoto byRusty Mansell/247Sports. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and they got two more Crystal Ball predictions on Thursday in their favor. OUInsider’s Parker Thune and 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong all put Crystal Balls in for corner Ethan Nation.
Nebraska Basketball: Iowa Hawkeyes tears are full of salty goodness
The Nebraska basketball team entered Thursday with plenty of people wondering just what they’d see from the Huskers. Hoiberg’s Heroes have been extremely up and down. They’re a squad that upset then 7th-ranked, Creighton. They’re the squad that almost upset top-ranked Purdue. They’re also the team that looked god-awful against Kansas State. They looked pretty mediocre against Queens.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa vs Nebraska prediction, odds and pick — 12/29/2022
The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa Nebraska prediction and pick. Iowa basketball has gone through a whirlwind month in December. The Hawkeyes lost to Duke but then crushed rival Iowa State by 19 points. They lost an overtime duel to Wisconsin, which was no cause for any shame at all — Wisconsin is a good team — but then suffered the worst loss of the college basketball season from a betting standpoint. There is no bigger favorite in college basketball to lose this season. That’s a fact.
1011now.com
Polygamist cult leader accused of trafficking women and girls in Lincoln enters not guilty plea
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Samuel Bateman, 46, is accused of moving minors across...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
News Channel Nebraska
Brownville parts ways with water operator
AUBURN - The Auburn Board of Public Works was notified last week that the Village of Brownville has terminated water operator services. Water and Wastewater Manager Alan Slater provided documents and supplies to Brownville. The keys were turned over on Dec. 15 to a member of the Brownville council. The...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in another highway curve accident, south of Beatrice
BEATRICE - Gage County law officers investigated the second accident in recent weeks on a highway curve in southern Gage County. It happened Friday just before seven p.m., at the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 112, south of Beatrice. 29-year-old Dakota Voight from Wymore was traveling south...
News Channel Nebraska
Yvonne Ann Parde
Yvonne Ann Parde, 66, of Beatrice passed away on December 27, 2022 at her home. She was born January 27, 1956 in Beatrice to Alfred and Mae Spilker Parde. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. Yvonne received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Peru State College in 1977 and her Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Western Michigan University in 1987. Yvonne worked as the Occupational Therapy Supervisor at the Lincoln Regional Center and as the Director & Assistant Professor in Occupational Therapy Assistant Program at Clarkson College in Omaha. She was most recently employed as a Registered Occupational Therapist II at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, gardening, antiquing and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for her love of animals.
