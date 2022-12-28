Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Suspect in NYC police stabbing may have Islamic extremist ties: report
New York City investigators are reportedly looking into whether Trevor Bickford, the suspect accused of stabbing two NYPD officers, has ties to Islamic extremism.
Four Walmart thieves caught using ‘switcheroo’ trick to swipe goods at self-checkout after CEO’s stealing warning
FOUR people have been charged with theft after being caught swiping goods at a Walmart store. It comes after the retailer's CEO Doug McMillon warned that stores may have to close and prices may rise amid "historically high" levels of shoplifting. The shoppers allegedly swiped the items using the wrong...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Tragic final texts from nurse who froze to death in her car reveal she thought emergency crews ‘didn’t care’
THE nurse who was found dead in her car in the Buffalo snowstorm revealed in her final text messages that she thought emergency crews "didn't care." Anndel Taylor's body was found in a snow-covered car on Christmas Eve, about 30 hours after she initially got stuck in the historic snowstorm.
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
Alleged Islamic extremist who attacked NYPD cops with machete near Times Square identified
The alleged Islamic extremist who attacked multiple NYPD officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, multiple law enforcement sources said Sunday. The cops were working the New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square when two of them were struck in the head with a large knife in what police are investigating as a possible targeted attack around 10 p.m., the sources said. One of the cops, who is assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a laceration to the head. A Staten Island officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital. A third officer suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West. All three were expected to recover. One of the cops shot Bickford, who lives in Wells, Maine, in the shoulder, after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street, the sources said. The cops who were attacked with the large knife were outside the security screening zone, officials said.
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Three NYC police officers hurt in machete attack near New Year's Eve celebration
Three New York City police officers were struck by a man wielding a machete in an unprovoked attack near Times Square about two hours before the midnight Sunday, according to the NYPD commissioner.
Three NYC stabbings leave one dead, two injured as 2023 begins
see also Rookie cop attacked by alleged Islamic extremist with machete near Times Square Three overnight stabbings in the Bronx and Manhattan left one person dead and a man and woman injured, cops said. A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest and a 38-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso in front of 1335 College Avenue in the Bronx at around 4 a.m., cops said. Both took private transportation to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where the man was pronounced dead, cops said. The woman was in stable condition. The “victims were involved in a dispute with an unknown individual who stabbed them,” a police spokeswoman said. There was no known motive, she said. Meanwhile, a man was stabbed in the stomach at East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District at around 2:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was wearing a yellow jacket and gray jeans, fled on 21st Street on foot, cops said. There was no known motive.
NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete near Times Square
NEW YORK -- Three NYPD officers are recovering in the hospital Sunday after they were attacked by a man with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve. As the world waited for the ball to drop, chaos broke out blocks away outside a security screening zone. According to officials, a 19-year-old man swung a machete at an officer, then went after two others. "One officer, an 8-year veteran, suffered a laceration to the head. The second officer, who graduated the police academy on Friday, was also struck in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and large laceration," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an overnight...
Comments / 0