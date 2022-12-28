ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested

A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
New York Post

Alleged Islamic extremist who attacked NYPD cops with machete near Times Square identified

The alleged Islamic extremist who attacked multiple NYPD officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, multiple law enforcement sources said Sunday. The cops were working the New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square when two of them were struck in the head with a large knife in what police are investigating as a possible targeted attack around 10 p.m., the sources said.  One of the cops, who is assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a laceration to the head. A Staten Island officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital.  A third officer suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West. All three were expected to recover. One of the cops shot Bickford, who lives in Wells, Maine, in the shoulder, after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street, the sources said.  The cops who were attacked with the large knife were outside the security screening zone, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Three NYC stabbings leave one dead, two injured as 2023 begins

see also Rookie cop attacked by alleged Islamic extremist with machete near Times Square Three overnight stabbings in the Bronx and Manhattan left one person dead and a man and woman injured, cops said. A 63-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest and a 38-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso in front of 1335 College Avenue in the Bronx at around 4 a.m., cops said. Both took private transportation to Bronx Lebanon Hospital where the man was pronounced dead, cops said. The woman was in stable condition. The “victims were involved in a dispute with an unknown individual who stabbed them,” a police spokeswoman said. There was no known motive, she said. Meanwhile, a man was stabbed in the stomach at East 21st Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan’s Flatiron District at around 2:30 a.m., police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, who was wearing a yellow jacket and gray jeans, fled on 21st Street on foot, cops said. There was no known motive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

