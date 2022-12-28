Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion
Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
Kevin Owens: Steve Austin Told Me It Couldn't Have Been Anyone Other Than Me To Face Him At WM 38
Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38, initially appearing on the Kevin Owens Show, and then facing Kevin Owens in a sanctioned match. Austin ended up picking up the victory in his first match since 2003. Speaking to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Owens reflected on...
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE
Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1): Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Great Muta, Jake Lee Appears
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its New Year 2023 event on January 1 from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH New Year 2023 Results (1/1) - Yasutaka Yano def. Taishi Ozawa. - Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura &...
AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Viewership Drops Below 900,000 Viewers Against College Bowl Games
The viewership numbers for the December 28 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash on December 28 drew 876,000 viewers. This number is down from last Wednesday's viewership, which came in at 957,000 viewers. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.28 rating...
Cain Velasquez Calls Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE 'Professional And A Little Uncomfortable'
Cain Velasquez has not been back in a WWE ring since Performing at a live event in Mexico alongside Rey Mysterio in 2019. In a major capacity, Cain Velasquez's only WWE match on pay-per-view was his WWE Championship match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. A short affair...
Road Dogg: The Bloodline Is The Best Thing In Wrestling, There's Not A Close Second
Road Dogg believes in the Bloodline. The dominance of Roman Reigns has been the most prominent story in WWE since he won the WWE Universal Championship over two years ago. In 2022, Reigns continued to reign supreme in WWE, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38.
Backstage News, Notes, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 19-23
- Street Profits vs. Judgment Day: Petey Boy Williams. - Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley: Little Petey Pump, Petey Williams. - Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. Usos: Jason Jordan. - Roman Reigns was not physically at WWE Raw. His segment was filmed Friday at WWE Smackdown. - Those that...
Nyla Rose: A Road Show With Me, Ethan Page, Brody King, & Danhausen Would Be My Ideal Dynamite Lead-In
Nyla Rose comes up with a idea for a lead-in show for AEW Dynamite. Before Dynamite on every Wednesday and Rampage on every Friday, TBS and TNT often play either re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, blockbuster comic book films, or heartwarming seasonal movies. AEW owner Tony Khan has even made a habit out of tweeting his opinions on the movies that air before Rampage every Friday night.
John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory
John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Orange Cassidy: I'm Just Good At Punching, That's Why I Have The AEW All Atlantic Championship
Orange Cassidy is good at punching. Orange Cassidy is the reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion and he holds the title, thus making him the king of all the Atlantic Ocean, because he's good at punching. Speaking to Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Orange Cassidy explained what makes a great champion. The conversation...
Jay White SHOOTS SOFTLY On Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, Alex Shelley, More
"Switchblade" Jay White has a target on his back and isn't afraid to make enemies in the business as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. However, there is a soft side to "Switchblade" and he can say nice things about people. Sometimes. SHOOTING SOFTLY is back with Jay White, who has...
2023 WWE Brand Transaction Tracker: Trades, Free Agents, More For Raw And Smackdown
Want to keep track of all the WWE trades? You're in luck. Fightful will now keep a running list here in our resources section to go along with the updated rosters, contracts and inactive lists. 2023. 2023 WWE Raw Call Ups. 2023 WWE Smackdown Call Ups. 2023 NXT Call Ups.
Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories
Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
KiLynn King: I Would Love To End Up In WWE, I Don’t Know If It Will Happen
KiLynn King talks a potential run in WWE. Before Triple H became the head of creative in WWE back in July, the company was seemingly moving away from signing talent from the independent scene due to their groundbreaking NIL program that gives them easier access to collegiate athletes. That mindset has seemingly shifted in recent months, although the company looks to still be committed to their NIL athletes.
WWE NXT Records 18% Decrease In Viewership On 12/27, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership for the December 27 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on December 27 drew 588,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 705,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is down from...
Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed
Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers
The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
