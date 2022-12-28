ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Mick Foley Believes Chyna Could Have Become WWE Champion

Mick Foley believes there was a genuine possibility Chyna could have become WWE World Champion. Joanie "Chyna" Laurer, rose to stardom in the WWE Attitude Era. As the bodyguard for Triple H, Chyna eventually became a wrestler in her own right and broke through glass ceilings as she began to wrestle men, eventually becoming WWE Intercontinental Champion at WWE No Mercy 1999. Before her Intercontinental Championship victory, Chyna was briefly the number one contender for the WWE Championship and was scheduled to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 WWE SummerSlam event.
Fightful

Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Know If He Still Wanted To Be In The Ring Before Re-Signing With WWE

Kevin Owens talks his current mindset after recently re-signing with WWE. Back in December 2021, Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022. Owens seemingly quickly reaped the benefits of his new deal, as he was rewarded with a WrestleMania 38 main event match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Owens is also set to team up with John Cena on the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
Fightful

Nyla Rose: A Road Show With Me, Ethan Page, Brody King, & Danhausen Would Be My Ideal Dynamite Lead-In

Nyla Rose comes up with a idea for a lead-in show for AEW Dynamite. Before Dynamite on every Wednesday and Rampage on every Friday, TBS and TNT often play either re-runs of The Big Bang Theory, blockbuster comic book films, or heartwarming seasonal movies. AEW owner Tony Khan has even made a habit out of tweeting his opinions on the movies that air before Rampage every Friday night.
Fightful

John Cena Thanks The Fans After 12/30 WWE SmackDown Victory

John Cena got one last match in. Cena returned to the ring on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and keeping his streak alive. Cena had wrestled at least one match every year since debuting in 2002, but the streak was in jeopardy with no matches under his belt in 2022.
Fightful

Kevin Owens: I’ve Always Tried To Be Logical During My Time In WWE, Fans Have Tremendous Memories

Kevin Owens talks using logic within WWE. Throughout the long history of professional wrestling, many fans have often criticized the sport for not having enough logic behind it. This has especially been the case for WWE, as some fans will often point out blatant plot holes that decrease the quality of the company's storylines. Despite this, logic within wrestling is very important to Kevin Owens.
Fightful

KiLynn King: I Would Love To End Up In WWE, I Don’t Know If It Will Happen

KiLynn King talks a potential run in WWE. Before Triple H became the head of creative in WWE back in July, the company was seemingly moving away from signing talent from the independent scene due to their groundbreaking NIL program that gives them easier access to collegiate athletes. That mindset has seemingly shifted in recent months, although the company looks to still be committed to their NIL athletes.
Fightful

Ethan Page: Jim Ross Has Given Me A Lot Of Tools To Succeed

Ethan Page has high praise for Jim Ross. Page has become a breakout star for AEW in 2022, most recently wrestling Bryan Danielson on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Page made it to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament before losing to Ricky Starks. Though he's been wrestling for...
Fightful

More On Bronson Reed's WWE Return

Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah, is back in WWE. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported way back in mid-August that WWE was interested in him, which we later confirmed. However, a deal wasn't signed until well after, and Bronson continued to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling until October. We're told that NJPW wanted to retain Reed and was hopeful he stayed. We'd long been told that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he gained power within WWE. We can confirm he's been inked to a contract. He is done with New Japan Pro Wrestling unless WWE brokers a deal to allow it, which hasn't been done yet.
Fightful

Preliminary Viewership For 12/30 WWE SmackDown Hits Over 2.4 Million Viewers

The preliminary numbers for WWE SmackDown on December 30 are in. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE SmackDown posted 2.441 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. This tops the final viewership number for the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.376 million viewers. Preliminary numbers for last Friday's episode were not listed.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy