ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kev70_0jwxZj9d00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue, near the Third Street intersection, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

The 53-year-old pedestrian reportedly was crossing Franklin Avenue outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2008 white Chevy Impala heading west, Miller said.

The driver reported low visibility, said he didn’t see the pedestrian until he was on his hood. Miller said the driver stopped and cooperated with police and was not cited in the crash.

Witnesses reported it was very dark in the area, she said, and that the pedestrian did not yield to traffic.

The crash victim was taken to St. Charles Bend, then flown by air ambulance to a Portland-area hospital for further treatment, Miller said.

“Bend police would like to remind drivers of the importance of domestic driving, particularly when it is dark out or weather decreases visibility,” the police spokeswoman added.

The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Bend leaves drivers seriously injured

A crash on Highway 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injuries Wednesday evening. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center. Oregon State Police said Thursday that the driver of a Subaru entered the intersection from...
BEND, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With Weapons

On 12/19/2022 a driving complaint was called in on a Ram truck on Highway 101 for failing to drive within its lane. The truck was located and stopped for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 51-year old Zenos J. Rodriguez of Bend, was asked to perform Safety Field Sobriety Test's. He consented, and subsequently performed poorly. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of two restricted weapons as a felon and was arrested was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample and provided a urine sample. Rodriguez was lodged on the crimes of DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, 2 counts of Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and other charges. He was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured as well.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend

A reported two-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic, knocking out the traffic signals and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Two-vehicle injury crash knocks out lights at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bangers and Brews Westside in Bend faced a scary moment on Tuesday. An employee at the restaurant got a scam-related call from saying it was from law enforcement and that their restaurant was about to be raided and to stop the raid they demanded money. "When the employee got the call The post Bend restaurant falls victim to ‘law enforcement’ phone scam, warns others appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car

A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend police, DCSO SAR still searching for missing woman, release photos, seek residents’ help

Bend police released two more photos and again requested the community’s help with more specifics Saturday in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who hasn’t been seen since leaving her family members’ home Monday night. The post Bend police, DCSO SAR still searching for missing woman, release photos, seek residents’ help appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Snow on the road causes issues for drivers, means more business for towing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The snow so far this winter has made for consistently slick roads around the area. It's meant an increase in business for tow truck operators as drivers get into trouble. On Thursday there were three back to back cars that slid and hit sidewalks. Hitting the sidewalk, caused the tires to cave in toward the fender.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Falling trees claim 4 lives, including Prineville truck driver, in pair of crashes on Highway 26

Two large trees fell onto U.S. Highway 26 and claimed four lives, including a Prineville truck driver, in a pair of crashes Tuesday in Wasco and Clatsop counties as a large winter storm hit the state with strong winds, snow and rain, authorities said. The post Falling trees claim 4 lives, including Prineville truck driver, in pair of crashes on Highway 26 appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20

A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
SISTERS, OR
bendsource.com

Fundraiser Set Up for Family of Mother Killed in Crash

A vehicle crash on Dec. 23 took the life of a mother of five, Maria Aviles Tapia of Sisters. Oregon State Police say Aviles was riding as a passenger in a Suzuki XL7 when the driver lost control on an icy road and crashed into a tree. It happened at milepost 3 on Highway 20 near Sisters just before 4pm. The driver sustained minor injuries and went to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, but Aviles was pronounced dead at the scene.
SISTERS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy