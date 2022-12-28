(Chillicothe) -- One of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers says it's likely too soon to say what form of tax relief will come from the upcoming legislative session. That's according to Senate elect and current State Representative Rusty Black, who currently represents the state's 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn, and Livingston counties. In the 2022 session, Missouri lawmakers passed an income tax cut that will lower income tax rates from 2022's 5.3% to 4.95% in the first year and by 0.1% each year following until it reaches 4.5%. Three days into the pre-filing period for the 2023 session earlier this month, of the nearly 700 bills that were pre-filed, almost 10% had to do with some form of taxation. However, Black says ideas are still coming in from all perspectives.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO