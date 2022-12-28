Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Bedford
New Bedford might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Bedford.
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
fcatv.org
Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration
Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Turnto10.com
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Seekonk
A $1 million lottery prize was won at a convenience store in Seekonk on Friday. The winning ticket was sold at Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in the southeastern Massachusetts town. The prize, which is worth $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch-off game. The...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
FodorsTravel
We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023
Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
It’s Illegal to Snowboard Without One of These in Massachusetts
Winter is in full swing and that means lots of winter activities here in Berkshire County. When snow covers the ground and temperatures drop, those of us who live in Massachusetts look for some way to pass the time during the winter months and skiing and snowboarding are at the top of the list.
Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
ABC6.com
Warwick reschedules New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of weather
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display for Saturday has been rescheduled because of the weather. Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said the event at Rocky Point will now take place on Sunday. While the date was changed,...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1