Albany, NY

iheart.com

Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery

Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
fcatv.org

Patriot Place Hosting New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration

Patriot Place will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve First Night Celebration featuring fireworks, ice sculptures, live entertainment, giveaways and more from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are invited to ring in the new year with family and friends at Patriot Place, with festivities including giveaways, temporary...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening

A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
FodorsTravel

We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023

Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
