MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at one of the extravagant Rose Parade floats with Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser aboard the Bayou State’s float, a massive replica of an iconic Riverboat which includes a smokestack and a moving paddlewheel. The Riverboat float will feature more than 35,000 flowers which will be carefully affixed to the Riverboat replica.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO