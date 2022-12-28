ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

Behind the scenes look at a Rose Parade float

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at one of the extravagant Rose Parade floats with Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser aboard the Bayou State’s float, a massive replica of an iconic Riverboat which includes a smokestack and a moving paddlewheel. The Riverboat float will feature more than 35,000 flowers which will be carefully affixed to the Riverboat replica.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Among the four people on board was a South Mississippi man. David Scarborough, 36, is an oil rig worker from Lizana, and the nephew of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Liquor stores in Texas to close for 61 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Liquor stores in Texas will be bringing in the new year closed. It happened with Christmas and it’s happening again with New Year’s Day. KFDA reports if the holiday falls on a Sunday, Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday, translating into a 61-hour closure.
TEXAS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

South Mississippians get lottery fever for Mega Millions jackpot

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s Mega Millions-mania across South Mississippi. $685 million dollars are up for grabs for anyone who can match all winning numbers plus the Mega Ball. Players try their hand at winning the $685 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot. Some people are already making plans...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

