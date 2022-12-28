ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inflation, market volatility pushes most Americans to set money goals in 2023: report

A majority of Americans (88%) said they see room to improve their overall financial wellness and 71% are likely to set financial goals in 2023, a recent Lincoln Financial Group study said. Consumers also said that inflation and market volatility has made stability and preparedness a top financial priority. The...

