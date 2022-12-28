ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Q&A: Freshman Drew Allar’s First Media Session as a PSU QB

PASADENA, C.A.— Everybody talks about freshman QB Drew Allar and has been since well before he made his PSU debut. He’s the quarterback of the future, they say. More than that, he’s supposed to be Penn State football’s second coming. The excitement is more than understandable....
Penn State Daily Notebook – December 29

Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Mike Farrell breaks down the Storm Duck transfer to Penn State. Update (2:15 p.m.) — Pete Thamel is reporting that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is a...
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
Clearfield, Elk Counties prepares for future economic growth

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a regional joint comprehensive plan with Elk County and PennDOT that will look to help the counties prepare for future growth.  The joint comprehensive plan will cost $130,000 in total. Clearfield County Commissioner mentioned that PennDOT will provide most of the funding by giving $80,000. […]
Back in Blonde and Brewing

When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
