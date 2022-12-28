Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Size was not an Issue’: Penn State DC Manny Diaz Speaks on What Went Wrong at Michigan, Defense’s Response
LOS ANGELES, C.A.– People said a lot about coach James Franklin, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and Penn State after its 41-17 loss to Michigan. Most of it wasn’t nice. Diaz’s defense took a lot of criticism, and that will happen when a unit allows 418 yards and four touchdowns rushing.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State 2023 Four-Star Target Cameron Lenhardt Will Announce Commitment Jan. 3
Cameron Lenhardt, a Class of 2023 four-star edge rusher out of IMG Academy by way of Staten Island, New York will announce his final commitment on Jan. 3, and Penn State is in his top five schools. Penn State is in the running with Georgia Tech, Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Sweeps RIT With 3-1 Victory on Saturday Night; Goes Undefeated in Non-Conference Play
Nittany Lions goalie Lain Soulere stopped 23 of 24 shots as No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey swept a home-and-home series with No. 20 RIT, coming up with a 3-1 victory on Saturday evening at the Pegula Ice Arena. In the first period, Penn State (17-5) got on the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Freshman Drew Allar’s First Media Session as a PSU QB
PASADENA, C.A.— Everybody talks about freshman QB Drew Allar and has been since well before he made his PSU debut. He’s the quarterback of the future, they say. More than that, he’s supposed to be Penn State football’s second coming. The excitement is more than understandable....
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Juice Scruggs Could be Right, Penn State Could be a Playoff Team Next Season
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Penn State center Juice Scruggs might look like a genius come next December, but it depends. Football players at Penn State and everywhere else say things that don’t make sense. Sometimes, they make tasteless comments, such as when Miami’s Kellen Winslow Jr. referred to himself...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘A Premier Player in the Country’: Utah OC, Players Speak Highly of ‘Number 11,’ Penn State LB Abdul Carter
LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Maybe Utah players and coaches know the name of Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter, and maybe they don’t. How could Utah, who is playing Penn State Monday in the 109th Rose Bowl Game, not know the name of one of its opponents’ best players?
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook – December 29
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. Mike Farrell breaks down the Storm Duck transfer to Penn State. Update (2:15 p.m.) — Pete Thamel is reporting that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is a...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football Sights and Sounds: Penn State QBs, RBs, WRs put in Work Ahead of Rose Bowl
Penn State is in California for the Rose Bowl, and Nittany Sports Now is capturing some sights and sounds. NSN got to Cali for the media’s viewing window into Penn State’s practice Thursday afternoon at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Some players who weren’t fixtures...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
nittanysportsnow.com
Kevin Wall, Austin Calder Score Two Goals Each as Penn State Dominates RIT 6-1
Rochester native Kevin Wall scored a pair of goals and an assist in his homecoming and Austin Calder added a couple of goals as No. 5 Penn State cruises by No. 20 RIT 6-1 at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, New York on Friday evening. Penn State opened the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Basketball Roars Past the Hornets of Delaware State in Dominant Victory at Home
Penn State men’s basketball won its’ fourth straight victory against Delaware State 60-46 at the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday afternoon. Penn State has played three consecutive non-conference games after starting Big Ten Conference play earlier this month. Outscoring the past three opponents 308-240. The Nittany Lions showed they...
Clearfield, Elk Counties prepares for future economic growth
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a regional joint comprehensive plan with Elk County and PennDOT that will look to help the counties prepare for future growth. The joint comprehensive plan will cost $130,000 in total. Clearfield County Commissioner mentioned that PennDOT will provide most of the funding by giving $80,000. […]
State College
Back in Blonde and Brewing
When she opened The Blonde Bistro in downtown Bellefonte 12 years ago, owner Ciara Semack—she puts the blonde in Blonde Bistro—was glad to provide a comfy atmosphere where customers could enjoy her homemade from-scratch menu. But she never thought she would be adding house-made beer to her offering.
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
