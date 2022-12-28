ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
WSOC Charlotte

Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo

It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Yardbarker

Lions Encouraging Jared Goff to Throw It Deep More

On the surface, it appears the Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL passing the football. Jared Goff has a group of wide receivers that are capable of getting open and securing deep balls, even on contested passes. With the addition of rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy