Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Irvin on 49ers QB Brock Purdy: “Why wasn’t it like this with Trey Lance?”
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been impressive in the last four games for the San Francisco 49ers. The team lost Jimmy Garoppolo—after losing Trey Lance early in the season—and hasn't missed a beat with the seventh-round draft pick at the helm of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Purdy's not just a seventh-rounder but the last overall pick in this year's draft.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Dan Quinn Done in Dallas? Can Jerry's Wallet Keep Cowboys Coach?
Cowboys coach Dan Quinn is “where his feet are,” as he likes to say. And he is also where Jerry Jones’ wallet is. But another cycle is about to test that "love'' ... and maybe test that wallet.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee questionable vs. Chargers
Keeping with the frustrating tradition of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have a couple of starters who are dealing with injuries this week, which has been the case seemingly every week this season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Rams are listing Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee as questionable to play.
WLWT 5
'We've got good people in the building': Zac Taylor responds to possibility of Whitworth reunion
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for a big Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills this coming week. But, the Bengals are preparing without an offensive line mainstay, with La'el Collins set to miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL and MCL in Cincinnati's Christmas Eve victory over New England.
Sean Payton next team odds: Arizona Cardinals favored to land ex-New Orleans Saints coach
Sean Payton NFL coach speculation continues to run rampant throughout the league and some odds shed light on where they think the former New Orleans Saints coach could end up. Those odds might surprise some fans of the Arizona Cardinals. Bookies.com released odds for Payton's next team and it has...
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers’ Nick Bosa among NFL’s best, should be considered for MVP
Few doubt that defensive end Nick Bosa will win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Some wonder if the game-changing pass rusher should be in the discussion for NFL MVP. Teammates like tight end George Kittle have pushed for it. "I mean, he's better than everybody else," Kittle recently told...
Yardbarker
Lions Encouraging Jared Goff to Throw It Deep More
On the surface, it appears the Detroit Lions are among the top teams in the NFL passing the football. Jared Goff has a group of wide receivers that are capable of getting open and securing deep balls, even on contested passes. With the addition of rookie wideout Jameson Williams, the...
Comments / 0