CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting. Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO