4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Customer shoots, kills tire shop employee he thought was stealing his car, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another currently behind bars after a shooting at a tire shop Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb County Police responded to a person shot call at the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial...
fox5atlanta.com
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police and detectives are working a crime scene where they believe a man shot and killed an employee at the auto shop he took his car to after mistaking him for a thief. Officers responded to the Tires Plus shop located at 577 DeKalb...
‘It’s a sad day’: Tire shop employee killed by customer who thought car was being stolen, police say
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Police searching for woman in wig they say robbed 2 Gwinnett County banks in 2 days
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are searching for a woman wearing a wig they say robbed two banks over the course of two days. Police say the woman, identified as 22-year-old Janae Samantha Fareaux, walked into a Wells Fargo bank on Killian Hill Road in Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money.
Man arrested for shooting, injuring 12-year-old girl during argument with her mother
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday. Fernado Marquis Davis, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
More than a day after finding a Fulton County deputy fatally shot inside his wrecked personal vehicle, Atlanta police continue to work to identify a suspect and any other clues tied to the case. On Friday, detectives with a K-9 were back in an area off Bolton Road looking for...
Cops: Man shot after fight turns to gunfire at troubled SW Atlanta apartments
A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorit...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 12-year-old girl was shot during a fight between her mother and someone they knew. The shooting happened around 12 p.m. at an apartment complex on Central Drive. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed her to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.
2 injured in shootout at KFC in DeKalb
Two people were injured Thursday in a shootout that began inside a KFC in DeKalb County and spilled over into the parking lot, police said.
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has named Deputy James Thomas as the man found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday morning. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a news conference Thursday afternoon that Deputy Thomas was off duty and in his personal vehicle when he was shot.
ATLANTA — A 24-year-old deputy in Fulton County, Georgia, was found shot to death in a crashed car on Thursday. In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they are mourning the loss of the 24-year-old deputy. FCSO confirmed that he was found shot to death in an off-duty incident.
Clayton County sheriff to enforce law against New Year's Eve celebratory gunfire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has warned citizens not to bring celebratory gunfire to the area. Sheriff Levon Allen said he will hold anyone who defies that law while ringing in the New Year accountable. "What goes up must come down, and there’s nothing celebratory about...
4 charged, 2 wanted after 15-year-old dies months after being shot in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are in custody and two more are on the run after a 15-year-old died earlier this month following an October shooting. Clayton County police say they were called to Magnolia Drive on Oct. 29 where Jcori Butler had been shot. Family members had tried taking Butler to the hospital, but paramedics intercepted them and took him to a trauma center.
Murder suspect arrested in DeKalb County: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing another back in October was arrested Dec. 28., according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department. The man was arrested after police spotted him driving a white truck traveling near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The man was taken into custody without any conflict, according to the post.
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
Clayton County police issue BOLO for missing man
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a BOLO for a missing man. Alexander Matos was last heard from on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clayton County Police Department. Family members told police that Matos typically contacts his family members at least two to three times a day.
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
