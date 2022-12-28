Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
How the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday Night Football
Cowboys improve to 12-4 and still have an outside shot at winning the NFC East
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Yardbarker
Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
atozsports.com
Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Live updates: Bucs-Panthers could determine NFC South champion
If you are viewing this story via our mobile app and are unable to see videos and tweets, click here. The Bucs face the Panthers this afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in a game that very well could determine the NFC South champion. Win, and Tampa Bay (7-8) will earn...
WPRI 12 News
NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots
The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
In first career start, Titans' rocket scientist QB Josh Dobbs flashed potential in loss to Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs, a literal rocket scientist by day and a football player by night, made his first career NFL start on "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys, holding his own in a 27-13 loss. Signed off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21, Dobbs looked...
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver. Pregame WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Next Man Up: Browns Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Dallas Cowboys not concerned about quarterback Dak Prescott’s ‘hyperextended’ knee
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and owner Jerry Jones said they have concerns about QB Dak Prescott hyperextending his knee against the Jaguars.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 17 top plays: Cowboys lead Titans on TNF
Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It's the last time we'll get to take in pro football on a Thursday until next season, and the matchup holds huge repercussions for both teams. Tennessee is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive as a bubble team on the brink of extinction. At 7-8, the Titans are tied with four other AFC squads, and need a big win to push themselves atop the list heading into the Sunday slate.
