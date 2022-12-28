ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster vs Tennessee Titans in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys have set their game-day roster for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The matchup looks much different than anticipated when the schedules were released. Many though Dallas would be hovering around .500 while the Titans ran away with the AFC South. But Dallas sits at 12-4 on the season and the Titans have lost five in a row and fallen out of first place at 7-8.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans ‘beat themselves’ in 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel described the team’s penalty issues as “beating themselves” following the Titans’ 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. That assessment is hard to dispute. Tennessee racked up 124 penalty yards on 10 total flags during Thursday night’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WPRI 12 News

NEN Social Blitz & Game Picks: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Nation crew gives their game picks for a Week 17 matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots. The Pats are slight favorites against their division foe.
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver. Pregame WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 17 top plays: Cowboys lead Titans on TNF

Week 17 of the NFL season kicks off with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. It's the last time we'll get to take in pro football on a Thursday until next season, and the matchup holds huge repercussions for both teams. Tennessee is fighting to keep its playoff hopes alive as a bubble team on the brink of extinction. At 7-8, the Titans are tied with four other AFC squads, and need a big win to push themselves atop the list heading into the Sunday slate.
NASHVILLE, TN

