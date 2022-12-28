Read full article on original website
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
