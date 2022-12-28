Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD investigating a suspicious incident surrounding a person in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident this morning. A hospital called Salt Lake City Police Department late Thursday night requesting a welfare check after a person was brought in with critical head injuries. According to SLCPD Public Information Officer, Brent Weisberg, the...
kslnewsradio.com
One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
kslnewsradio.com
Mountain View Corridor at 4100 South remains closed after fatal three-car crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person is dead and others are injured after a three-car crash in West Valley on Mountain View Corridor. In a tweet, the West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened on 4100 South Mountain View Corridor. Police advised drivers to avoid the...
kslnewsradio.com
Murray auto-pedestrian accident leaves one in critical condition
MURRAY, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Murray. According to Public Information Officer with the Murray Police Department, Kristin Reardon, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. The vehicle struck the victim in the area of 4800 South and...
kslnewsradio.com
A beautiful waterwise garden in the backyard
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time to escape into a beautiful backyard garden. A couple weeks ago, Maria and Taun toured Andrea Simondi’s waterwise garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Andrea has interest in waterwise gardening, so she has her own right in her backyard. Her waterwise garden is massive and has a wide variety of plants and vegetables.
kslnewsradio.com
Officials say Salt Lake City bid won’t be affected by Japan’s paused bid
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s chief Olympic rival, Sapporo, Japan is taking a break in their bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Officials involved in Salt Lake City’s bid said Japan’s move does not affect Utah’s strategy. The pause comes in the wake...
kslnewsradio.com
If you’re driving to the Rose Bowl, Saturday may be the day to do it
SALT LAKE CITY — For fans driving to Southern California for Monday’s Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State, Saturday may be the day to do it without the stress of the weather. A winter storm is expected to impact parts of Utah through Monday morning. KSL NewsRadio’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Rose Bowl teams make joint appearance at Disney Resort
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah will face off against Penn State in Monday nights 109th Rose Bowl game. But, not before making appearances at Disney Resort. Anaheim Calif. traditionally hosts the opposing teams at the resort prior to their games. This is the teams’ only joint appearance.
kslnewsradio.com
Gas prices will continue to drop in 2023, according to price watchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Gas price watchers at GasBuddy predict that next year’s pain at the pump will subside a bit. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the global market for fossil fuels and crude oil over the last year. The U.S. and European Union placed sanctions on Russia that forced crude oil prices to go up.
