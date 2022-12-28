ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
One person hospitalized following collision between snowplow and semi

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A hit-and-run collision between a snowplow and a semi late Friday night sent one person to the hospital, according to emergency officials in Morgan County. According to a Facebook posting by Morgan County Fire, the incident occurred just before midnight. It happened on Highway 84...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
Murray auto-pedestrian accident leaves one in critical condition

MURRAY, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Murray. According to Public Information Officer with the Murray Police Department, Kristin Reardon, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. The vehicle struck the victim in the area of 4800 South and...
MURRAY, UT
A beautiful waterwise garden in the backyard

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time to escape into a beautiful backyard garden. A couple weeks ago, Maria and Taun toured Andrea Simondi’s waterwise garden in Spanish Fork, Utah. Andrea has interest in waterwise gardening, so she has her own right in her backyard. Her waterwise garden is massive and has a wide variety of plants and vegetables.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Rose Bowl teams make joint appearance at Disney Resort

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah will face off against Penn State in Monday nights 109th Rose Bowl game. But, not before making appearances at Disney Resort. Anaheim Calif. traditionally hosts the opposing teams at the resort prior to their games. This is the teams’ only joint appearance.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gas prices will continue to drop in 2023, according to price watchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas price watchers at GasBuddy predict that next year’s pain at the pump will subside a bit. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected the global market for fossil fuels and crude oil over the last year. The U.S. and European Union placed sanctions on Russia that forced crude oil prices to go up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

