Atlanta, GA

supplychainquarterly.com

Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.

Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward

HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company

December 2022 — Invest: was joined by Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell, to discuss the variety of innovative real estate projects happening in Atlanta, from new workforce housing to remediation projects that are transforming formerly neglected areas. “We have a strong backlog in construction and program management, so having the people to make sure we’re executing at a high level is the number one priority,” he said.
ATLANTA, GA
zooatlanta.org

WILLIE B., JR. WILL BE A FATHER!

ATLANTA – December 27, 2022 – In an exciting continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B., Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

While Ohio State and Georgia don't typically meet each other on the gridiron, they aren't strangers on the recruiting trail. Some of the top players in the Peach Bowl were recruited by both programs, something the head coaches addressed on Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
tourcounsel.com

Lenox Square | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

With over 60 years of history, Lenox Square is one of the best places to shop in Atlanta. In conjunction with Phipps Plaza (5 minutes away) they combine an excellent range of shops as there are brands of all kinds. In the first place, the boutiques of large luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Fendi stand out. You can also see the latest in the world of fashion at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores. But that's not all, as there are other European and American clothing brands that you will like, such as Psycho Bunny, Diesel, Scotch & Soda or Anthropologie.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
COLUMBUS, OH

