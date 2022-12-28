Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Related
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily....
supplychainquarterly.com
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
fox5atlanta.com
Former Falcon JJ Wilcox appears in court over contractor's work
Former Atlanta Falcon and Georgia Southern University standout JJ Wilcox was back in court earlier in December. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle has an update on the case that stems from some work done on his home.
Developer breaks ground on Westside project with nearly 600 apartments
A row of industrial buildings in Atlanta’s fast-growing Westside will soon become hundreds of apartments offering a mixed-use lifestyle.
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
The bear market roared throughout 2022. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Costco Sees the Possible End of a Major Problem
Before the covid pandemic, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Henry County Daily Herald
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Michael Russell, CEO, H.J. Russell & Company
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by Michael Russell, CEO of H.J. Russell, to discuss the variety of innovative real estate projects happening in Atlanta, from new workforce housing to remediation projects that are transforming formerly neglected areas. “We have a strong backlog in construction and program management, so having the people to make sure we’re executing at a high level is the number one priority,” he said.
zooatlanta.org
WILLIE B., JR. WILL BE A FATHER!
ATLANTA – December 27, 2022 – In an exciting continuation of a uniquely Atlanta legacy, the only son of Zoo Atlanta’s most famous gorilla will become a first-time father in 2023. Shalia, a 20-year-old female in Willie B., Jr.’s troop, is expecting an infant. The Veterinary...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles
While Ohio State and Georgia don't typically meet each other on the gridiron, they aren't strangers on the recruiting trail. Some of the top players in the Peach Bowl were recruited by both programs, something the head coaches addressed on Friday.
tourcounsel.com
Lenox Square | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
With over 60 years of history, Lenox Square is one of the best places to shop in Atlanta. In conjunction with Phipps Plaza (5 minutes away) they combine an excellent range of shops as there are brands of all kinds. In the first place, the boutiques of large luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Fendi stand out. You can also see the latest in the world of fashion at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores. But that's not all, as there are other European and American clothing brands that you will like, such as Psycho Bunny, Diesel, Scotch & Soda or Anthropologie.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul
ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
Comments / 0