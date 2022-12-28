ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB ruled out vs. Patriots after concussion

It’s official: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa will miss the Week 17 matchup. The quarterback had missed practice all week after entering the NFL’s concussion protocol. The news comes...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reinforcements arrive at Patriots practice, but 4 key players still missing

FOXBOROUGH — On a spring-like day on the back fields at Gillette Stadium, reinforcements arrived for a beleaguered Patriots roster, but four key players were still missing. Jalen Mills (groin), Adrian Phillips (illness), Damien Harris (personal reason), and Yodny Cajuste (illness) all returned after missing Thursday’s practice, while Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), Jonnu Smith (concussion) and DeVante Parker (concussion) missed their third straight session. It’s highly unlikely that any of the four absentees will play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots now have multiple sick players in addition to injury bug

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are now dealing with a literal illness in addition to the injury bug. Adrian Phillips and Yodny Cajuste both missed Thursday’s practice because they were sick, while five of their teammates remained sidelined with injuries. Damien Harris was also absent, but the Patriots say he was excused due to personal reasons.
Cowboys at Titans: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch Thursday Night Football

As the Titans look to stop their free fall on national television, they’re turning to Joshua Dobbs. The journeyman was signed off Detroit’s practice squad a little over a week ago, and will be given the start in place of Malik Willis on Thursday Night Football, as Ryan Tannehill is still sidelined with an ankle injury. This will be the 27-year-old Dobbs’ first NFL start, as he only has 17 passes on his resume in five seasons.
Dolphins vs Patriots picks & best player props to bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams still alive in the playoff hunt meet when the 8-7 Miami Dolphins travel to Foxborough to face the...
