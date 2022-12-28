ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

accesswdun.com

School officials reflect on 2022 school year and prepare for 2023

Students from Gainesville City and Hall County schools may not be ready for their winter break to end, but educators from both schools are excited to welcome students for the next calendar year. For both school districts, 2022 was a year that brought many changes. From finishing up major SPLOST...
GAINESVILLE, GA
firefighternation.com

GA Divers Quit to Protest Robot Drone Diver and The Shift Toward Recovery Over Rescue

Ben Anderson – The Times, Gainesville, Ga. Dec. 30—More than half of the divers on Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023

2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland

Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Humane Society of NE Ga closes because of water damage

The Gainesville-based Humane Society of Northeast Georgia remains closed after the subfreezing temperatures of Christmas weekend caused water damage the facility in Hall County. Dogs housed at the shelter have been moved to emergency foster homes. The Society says on its website that “the animals are safe but our pipes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia

Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck results in serious injuries to 3

A Rabun County man faces a half-dozen charges after a wreck late Thursday that left him and two others suffering suspected serious injuries. James Matthew Foster, 25, of Tiger was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Burton Dam Road and lost control in a curve, striking a group of mailboxes and a power pole on the east shoulder of the road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
GAINESVILLE, GA

