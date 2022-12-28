Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
School officials reflect on 2022 school year and prepare for 2023
Students from Gainesville City and Hall County schools may not be ready for their winter break to end, but educators from both schools are excited to welcome students for the next calendar year. For both school districts, 2022 was a year that brought many changes. From finishing up major SPLOST...
firefighternation.com
GA Divers Quit to Protest Robot Drone Diver and The Shift Toward Recovery Over Rescue
Ben Anderson – The Times, Gainesville, Ga. Dec. 30—More than half of the divers on Hall County’s Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
cobbcountycourier.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony for inclusive swing at Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park: Wednesday, January 4
The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new inclusive swing in the city’s inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park. The ceremony will take place Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 4 p.m. The park is located at 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW,...
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
accesswdun.com
GDOT: North Georgia getting widened highways, interchange, safer intersections in 2023
2023 is going to be a busy year for the Georgia Department of Transportation with a number of projects planned and in the works across North Georgia. District Engineer Kelvin Mullins, who oversees the 21 Northeast Georgia counties that make up GDOT District 1, said those include widening on I-85 in Jackson and Banks counties, safety improvements including a new overpass on Highway 365 at Lanier Tech and several R-cut intersection safety upgrades, and installation of a median along Highway 441 through Banks Crossing.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
Local briefs: Authority meeting in Danielsville, kidnaping arrest in Cleveland
Athens area state lawmakers are gearing up for the scheduled January 9 start of the 2023 session of the Georgia legislature. There is a new member of the local legislative delegation: thanks to this year’s legislative redistricting, Greene County state Rep Trey Rhodes, a Republican from Union Point, now represents a portion of Athens-Clarke County.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to receive new equipment for first responders through grant
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted a $166,000 grant that will allow for the purchase of various new equipment for first responders. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the grant comes from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative. The county will...
Proposed Gwinnett budget includes language lessons for employees
The county is also proposing incentives for employees who are fluent in foreign languages.
Humane Society of NE Ga closes because of water damage
The Gainesville-based Humane Society of Northeast Georgia remains closed after the subfreezing temperatures of Christmas weekend caused water damage the facility in Hall County. Dogs housed at the shelter have been moved to emergency foster homes. The Society says on its website that “the animals are safe but our pipes...
Gwinnett County beefing up law enforcement response to stop crimes of opportunity
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County will have extra law enforcement officers in busy shopping areas this weekend as part of a holiday task force aimed at stopping crimes of opportunity. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Buford on Friday with several Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputies who are part...
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Rivian project gets federal wetlands permit, site work to expand
Rivian’s $5 billion electric vehicle factory planned for a rural site an hour east of Atlanta cleared a major environmental hurdle Wednesday, when the federal government granted the project a key permit allowing the state to begin grading the entire 2,000-acre site.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Georgia
Not to be confused with the country, Georgia is one of the southeasternmost states in the United States. Bordered on one side by the Atlantic Ocean, and by Alabama on the other, Georgia is hot, humid, and largely flat. Famous as the seat for many important events in the Civil Rights Movement, Georgia is chock full of history. But, what about its year-round climate? Does it ever snow in this southern state? And, just where can you find the coldest place in Georgia?
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
accesswdun.com
Rabun County wreck results in serious injuries to 3
A Rabun County man faces a half-dozen charges after a wreck late Thursday that left him and two others suffering suspected serious injuries. James Matthew Foster, 25, of Tiger was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Burton Dam Road and lost control in a curve, striking a group of mailboxes and a power pole on the east shoulder of the road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia begins repatriation of Native American artifacts from Etowah Indian Mounds
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will soon begin returning artifacts to culturally affiliated tribes from Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Repatriation is mandated by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), a federal law enacted in 1990. Changes to the museum reflect a growing...
WMAZ
Metro Atlanta may get another Level 1 trauma medical center
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Nearly two months after doors closed at Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center, another facility is looking to help fill the gap and become a Level 1 trauma center. As it stands, Grady Memorial Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in metro Atlanta. Now, Northeast Georgia...
