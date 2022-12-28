ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamont Acoff
3d ago

Well, well, well. Look at these spiders eat their own. Both shirkey and chatterfield shiuld be in court fighting for their freedom. Chatterfield is toast, and shirkey is trying to regain some sort of credibility by finally telling the story. It’s suspicious how he can’t recall allot of details, but he’s clear as a bell on regarding this.

m kelpie
3d ago

thank goodness he held the line and didn't fold. Biden won and nothing has changed that. look at the kooks still wanting to overturn a legal election... Bannon, Ghoulioni, Powell, Lake, all crazy people.

bhope1948
2d ago

It's funny how all the states were pressured using the exact words "do the right thing". These are the same exact words coming from that orange loser in his Jan6 speech at the ellipse - demanding Mike Pence "do the right thing". Hmmm - sounds like the pressure all started from orange lips!

