ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Everyone is raving about Netflix’s new musical Matilda

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoSu6_0jwxYKOD00
Image: Dan Smith/Netflix

Netflix’s newly released take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl’s novel Matilda is currently wowing both critics and fans alike.

This new release is also a bit of a departure for Netflix, in that a musical is not exactly the kind of format you see on the service every day. Nevertheless, it’s scored high marks from critics as well as viewers since its Christmas Day debut on the streaming giant. And we’ll tell you all about it below.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” Netflix explains, “is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.”

The musical is currently the #3 movie on Netflix in the US, just behind Glass Onion and The Invitation. Based on Dahl’s classic novel from 1988, the story is built around precocious young Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with a big curiosity and vivid imagination — who also happens to have the worst parents in the world.

Matilda buries herself in books and the adventures therein while her parents while away the hours watching trashy TV and concocting dodgy money-making schemes.

Netflix’s synopsis continues: “On meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales … As well as kind Miss Honey, the bright lights among the meanness are the story-loving librarian Mrs. Phelps (Sindhu Vee), and Matilda’s newfound school friends.

“Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTPQD_0jwxYKOD00
(L to R) Alisha Weir as Matilda and Rei Yamauchi Fulker as Lavender in “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.” Image source: Dan Smith/Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Meanwhile, this is one of those rare instances where both critics and viewers basically agree. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, Matilda currently enjoys a 92% critics’ score as of this writing — and a perfect 100% audience score.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical brings the classic story back to the screen with a delightful Emma Thompson, dazzling dancing, and a suitably irascible take on the source material,” the site’s critics’ consensus summary raves.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Netflix has revealed its most popular movies and shows of 2022

Every week, we update you on the 10 biggest movies and top 10 shows on Netflix. They offer a timely glimpse at the preferences of the average Netflix user, and sometimes even give us insight into whether or not an original series is likely to return for another season. But with this week’s top 10 update being the last of the year, Netflix also revealed the 10 most popular movies and shows (English and non-English) that streamed on the service in 2022.
BGR.com

What people are saying about Adam Driver’s new Netflix movie

It might be the final Netflix movie of 2022, but it seems that the streamer won’t be going out on a high note with White Noise. This adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel from director Noah Baumbach — with a cast that includes Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle — hits Netflix on December 30. And while you might assume the streaming giant would save its best for last on the calendar, the reviews for this new Netflix film that have come in from critics and fans so far suggest otherwise.
BGR.com

White Noise, Netflix’s final movie of 2022, is coming later this week

Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise is not the kind of story that you’d think easily lends itself to a feature film adaptation. As Netflix’s logline for director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of the novel explains, this is a story about a contemporary American family set against the backdrop of the mundanity of everyday life. The family grapples with love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix K-dramas of 2022

Netflix had quite a bumpy 2022, all things considered. From quarterly subscriber losses to the launch of an ad-supported subscription tier that’s not going too well so far — plus heartbreaking cancellations and the launch of tons of duds alongside the streamer’s biggest hits — there were plenty of lows to go along with the usual highs. And this year, the highs increasingly came from a specific kind of Netflix content: Korean series, born out of one of Netflix’s few remaining growth markets (its Asia-Pacific region).
The Associated Press

Full speed ahead: ‘Avatar’ sequel again dominates box office

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to the first “Avatar” film brought in an estimated $63 million over the holiday weekend, roughly the same as the previous week, and now has made more than $400 million domestically and more than $1.3 billion globally. “The Way of Water” is already the 15th highest global release ever, just behind the first “Black Panther.”
BGR.com

Charlie Cox shares new details about Daredevil: Born Again

One of the most highly anticipated projects of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga is Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Charlie Cox return to the eponymous role. Given the popularity and critical acclaim of the Daredevil Netflix series, there was little doubt that Marvel Studios would find a place for the hero in the MCU. The character made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, had a significant role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and will now star in an 18-episode Disney Plus series that is set to debut in 2024.
BGR.com

Ben Affleck might join the MCU now that the Snyderverse is dead

Before playing Batman in the Snyderverse, Ben Affleck was Daredevil, Marvel’s blind superhero that Charlie Cox made popular via the Netflix series a few years later. Now that he’s done playing Bruce Wayne in the DCEU, the actor might join the MCU. A Marvel insider says that Ben Affleck could play Dario Agger in a future movie. In fact, the actor has supposedly already met with Marvel.
BGR.com

Charlie Cox says Daredevil won’t be in Deadpool 3

More than a year ago, rumors were swirling that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At the time, the actor tried his best not to confirm those leaks, which is typical behavior for MCU stars. Fast-forward to late 2022, and Cox is no longer hiding his Daredevil return, as he has already appeared in a couple of MCU projects and will star in the Born Again Disney Plus show. But now, Charlie Cox is denying recent rumors that Daredevil will appear in an upcoming MCU movie: Deadpool 3.
BGR.com

Best Netflix originals coming in January 2023

The new year is right around the corner, and despite its stumbles in 2022, Netflix will continue to release dozens of originals every month of 2023. In fact, there will still be far too many original TV shows and movies to keep track of throughout the year, which is why we’ve rounded up ten we’re most excited to watch when they hit Netflix in January.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

Leaker says Marvel is working on two more Halloween specials

In a rather uneven year for Marvel Studios, there were still multiple highlights, including the violent and darkly comical Werewolf by Night. The Halloween special introduced one of the more obscure characters to make his way into the MCU to date in Jack Russell, a monster hunter who turns into a werewolf. Werewolf by Night was also Marvel’s first Special Presentation, and according to one prolific leaker, it won’t be the last Halloween special from the studio.
BGR.com

Marvel’s Stan Lee is getting a Disney Plus documentary in 2023

Today is Stan Lee’s birthday, and to celebrate, Marvel announced that a documentary about the co-creator of Marvel’s most popular characters is coming to Disney Plus in 2023. Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney Plus. Over the course of his storied career, Lee worked with Jack Kirby, Steve...
BGR.com

Marvel Studios will reveal the official MCU timeline in a new book

At long last, Marvel Studios is establishing an official timeline for the MCU. Listings for a new book published by Marvel set to release on September 5, 2023 began popping up online this week. The book is titled “Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline,” and it should answer some of our most pressing questions about the MCU.
BGR.com

Wednesday is still the #1 Netflix series in the US, more than a month after its debut

One thing that’s gone hand-in-hand with Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022 is how much of a surprise they seem in hindsight. Who’d have thought, for example, that creepy series like The Watcher or seriously disturbing titles like Dahmer would turn out to be some of the streaming giant’s most successful releases of the year? The same goes for Wednesday, Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff that’s still #1 more than a month after its debut.
BGR.com

Watch Daniel Craig try to deny his rumored Doctor Strange 2 cameo

A running joke about Doctor Strange 2 suggested we’d continue to hear about Multiverse of Madness cameos long after the film’s release. And now the joke has come true. Daniel Craig is one prominent actor who should have appeared in Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2, according to reports that followed the film’s premiere. That makes his recent attempt to deny the rumored role all the more hilarious, considering that his MCU role didn’t pan out. You can watch the entire thing below, but beware that some Marvel spoilers might follow.
BGR.com

A documentary about a volcano eruption is dominating Netflix in the US

Documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy, the youngest child of late US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, has the golden touch when it comes to buzzy Netflix documentaries. Her latest is The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, which is the #1 movie on Netflix in the US as of this writing. It’s currently beating...
BGR.com

Insider says Iron Man might return for 2 more Marvel movies

There’s no question that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is one of the most popular superheroes right now. But Iron Man also happens to be dead after his heartbreaking sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean RDJ’s MCU days are behind him. We’ve speculated that Marvel can bring back Tony Stark relatively easily without ruining the character’s legacy from Endgame. And an insider says that Iron Man is indeed returning to the MCU for Avengers: Secret Wars.
BGR.com

The release of Jack Ryan season 3 closes out one of Prime Video’s best years yet

Amazon’s Prime Video streamer, for years, operated in the shadow of its much larger rivals like Netflix and HBO Max — both of which have consistently offered much buzzier titles for subscribers to enjoy. 2022, if nothing else for Amazon’s service, began to level the streaming playing field more than ever, such that Prime Video was able to offer some of the most talked-about titles of the year over and over again. Indeed, from Reacher to the Lord of the Rings prequel series to the just-released Jack Ryan Season 3, Prime Video is clearly having a moment.
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy