ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

Comments / 4

Lupiechic
3d ago

Absolutely Heartbreaking and inexcusable. Makes me sick to think about these lil angel's being taking away at the hands of immature, narcasistic, irresponsible parents and individuals. I will never understand why this happens or why the state of Maine's DHHS system sucks. After countless calls, proof of neglect n abuse from neighbors n family members on a little girl nothing was done until it was to late. I remember one neighbor said the little girl was back handed so hard that it literally lifted her the ground and threw her 2 or 3 feet... why was nothing done...?? I'll never understand. Take a toll on the town with many unanswered questions. sorry for venting n I hope I did offend anyone.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Monitor

State courts confront crisis on multiple fronts

Maine saw a court system in crisis in 2022. Record-low participation by lawyers in the state’s public defense system, a class action lawsuit and a public reckoning about county jails recording confidential attorney-client phone calls were among the top stories followed by The Maine Monitor. State lawmakers have attempted to address some of the systemic problems but more remains to be done.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022

“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
OXFORD, ME
B98.5

Maine Highway Deaths The Highest They’ve Been In 15 Years

Earlier today, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety released a shocking figure - the unofficial number of highway deaths in Maine in 2022 stands at 177. According to the KJ, that makes 2022 the deadliest year on Maine's highways in nearly two decades. In 2007, the death toll on Maine's...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

The Death on Christmas of a 3-Year-Old Maine Child is a Homicide

The State's Chief Medical Examiner says the death of a child from Edgecomb is a homicide. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says officials have identified the deceased as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called to the home on Christmas morning to a report of a child who was not breathing. Makinzlee was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where she was pronounced dead.
EDGECOMB, ME
WGME

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

New CPR technology helping Maine first responders

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department has a new tool at its disposal when responding to cardiac arrest incidents. This month, the department acquired three LUCAS mechanical CPR devices which will support first responders in treating and transporting cardiac arrest victims. "It allows us to free up some...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy