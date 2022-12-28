Absolutely Heartbreaking and inexcusable. Makes me sick to think about these lil angel's being taking away at the hands of immature, narcasistic, irresponsible parents and individuals. I will never understand why this happens or why the state of Maine's DHHS system sucks. After countless calls, proof of neglect n abuse from neighbors n family members on a little girl nothing was done until it was to late. I remember one neighbor said the little girl was back handed so hard that it literally lifted her the ground and threw her 2 or 3 feet... why was nothing done...?? I'll never understand. Take a toll on the town with many unanswered questions. sorry for venting n I hope I did offend anyone.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Report reveals DHHS knew of Maddox Williams before his death
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
State courts confront crisis on multiple fronts
Maine Needs More Miles: Putting one foot in front of the other to support our community
Mother of Edgecomb toddler found dead files protection order
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022
2022 expected to be deadliest year for overdose deaths in Maine
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Maine Highway Deaths The Highest They’ve Been In 15 Years
The Death on Christmas of a 3-Year-Old Maine Child is a Homicide
Skowhegan police arrest 5, seize guns, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
New CPR technology helping Maine first responders
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
B98.5
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4