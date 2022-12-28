Yao Ming accomplished an incredible amount, making an indelible mark in his brief career. He also left a legacy only partially fulfilled. Once upon a time, giants roamed the Earth. And back then, they were considered fundamental tokens, the absolute truth of winning and dominance. In fact, in the big world of basketball, the biggest men became the ultimate rulers, the be-all and end-all of the great orange equation. The Folktale of Russell. The Myth of Wilt. The Legend of Kareem. There is no shortage of stories painting colossus-men conquering courts in hoop’s lore. Those fancy tales weren’t only a thing of the far past, though. Their tallness expanded into the last years of the 19th century, crossed the new-millennium mark, and reached into today.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO