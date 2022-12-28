Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its Keystone pipeline in...
Wichita Eagle
N. Carolina governor reviews TikTok use on employee devices
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson came after two key state...
Comments / 0