Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
Houston ranked No. 1 city for the stock market in 2022 by CNBC
In a Friday interview on CNBC, Mayor Turner applauded Houston's economy and highlighted its future.
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Programs
Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local Nonprofits in HoustonPhoto byTexans. Do you own a nonprofit in the Houston, Texas area? If so, you may not need to look outside the state to grab funds that's already available here in the Bayou City. Many times the heads of nonprofit organizations reach out to grant funders around the nation to fund their operations to stay the course and to keep helping needy people at no charge. But here in Houston the 'Inspire Change Grant Fund' provides sizeable amounts of funding for local nonprofits in Houston.The National Football League started the Inspire Change in 2019, showcasing the collaborative efforts of players, owners and the league to create positive change in communities across the country. Working together with the Players Coalition, NFL teams and the league office continue to support programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a focus on three priority areas:
papercitymag.com
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
bayoubeatnews.com
Trae tha Truth released on $100 bond after ‘sucker punching’ rapper Z-Ro on night of 50 Cent’s ‘Tycoon’ event, docs say
It has been several months, but Houston rapper Trae tha Truth has been arrested after allegedly provoking an attack against his former friend Z-Ro, a man he once referred to as “family.”. Trae the Truth, whose legal name is Frazier O. Thompson, has been charged with assault. According to...
travelblog.org
Houston, Texas
!!!Newsflash!!!! Don has completed his cross country bike ride and is now joining me on completing our travel back home to Oregon. Don and I have settled down for about one month in Houston Texas. Our friends James and Rita greeted us, opened there home, and we are still here. Warning: Be careful when you offer a place for friends to stay. It worked out that we could house sit for them while they visited beautiful sunny Costa Rica for a couple weeks. I really enjoyed having a full kitchen to cook in. Right away Don and I started to cook some incredible foods. BBQ, salads, cold beer, roasted vegetables. Rita's kitchen is built and equipped with everything a person needs to be creative. A very short walk and we could access an open market to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables and so much more. Across the street is a Mexican bakery with incredible sweet treats, and in the other direction is a meat market. All are very Latino based so we got to practice our Spanish and try new foods at a great price.
fox26houston.com
Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg
HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann
HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles
Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.
getnews.info
Discover Why This Man Is The Most Sought-After Real Estate Agent In Houston
As a Peruvian Mechanical Engineer, Alberto Ortecho worked for many years overseas for different oil services companies in the Middle East. After the impacts of COVID-19, He decided to take a leap of faith and move to the United States in 2020. With his savings from working in the oil industry, he invested in learning about real estate and began investing in properties across Texas.
Click2Houston.com
‘You don’t have to close out the party’: Houston leaders call for city to celebrate ‘responsibly’ this New Year’s
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called for residents across the area to bring in the New Year responsibly. “Let’s close this year out safely and bring in a new year -- do it safely,” Finner said....
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth charged with assault against Z-Ro: reports
HOUSTON - It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement, according to reports. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight...
Click2Houston.com
HELLO 2023! Houston area residents ring in the New Year with celebrations across the area
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Area families burned the midnight oil Saturday, enjoying New Year’s Eve on the diamond at Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field. “Fort bend county is a big family-friendly area. We want to make sure during the winter time and non-baseball season...
getnews.info
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
