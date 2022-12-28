Coroner identifies woman killed in crash into Fresno County canal. Her passenger survived

The woman who died when her car overturned into a canal was identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The woman in the fatal crash was Yolanda Arias, 38, of Firebaugh, the coroner said.

The California Highway Patrol said Arias was northbound about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Colorado Road near South Levee Avenue near Tranquillity when she lost control of her 2003 Toyota.

The car veered to the right into an irrigation canal full of water and flipped upside down.

A 42-year-old male passenger was able to get out of the car, free the woman from her seatbelt and pull her from the water before emergency workers arrived, CHP said.

Arias did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

Investigators believe speed and wet roadways were factors in the crash, CHP said. It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a part, pending toxicology results.