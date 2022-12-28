Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested
A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
Alleged Islamic extremist who attacked NYPD cops with machete near Times Square identified
The alleged Islamic extremist who attacked multiple NYPD officers with a machete near the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square has been identified as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, multiple law enforcement sources said Sunday. The cops were working the New Year’s Eve detail in Times Square when two of them were struck in the head with a large knife in what police are investigating as a possible targeted attack around 10 p.m., the sources said. One of the cops, who is assigned to the Police Academy, suffered a laceration to the head. A Staten Island officer suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital. A third officer suffered unknown injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai West. All three were expected to recover. One of the cops shot Bickford, who lives in Wells, Maine, in the shoulder, after he approached them on Eighth Avenue between 51st and 52nd Street, the sources said. The cops who were attacked with the large knife were outside the security screening zone, officials said.
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
Suspect in NYC police stabbing may have Islamic extremist ties: report
New York City investigators are reportedly looking into whether Trevor Bickford, the suspect accused of stabbing two NYPD officers, has ties to Islamic extremism.
NYPD: 3 officers attacked with machete near Times Square
NEW YORK -- Three NYPD officers are recovering in the hospital Sunday after they were attacked by a man with a machete near Times Square on New Year's Eve. As the world waited for the ball to drop, chaos broke out blocks away outside a security screening zone. According to officials, a 19-year-old man swung a machete at an officer, then went after two others. "One officer, an 8-year veteran, suffered a laceration to the head. The second officer, who graduated the police academy on Friday, was also struck in the head, resulting in a skull fracture and large laceration," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an overnight...
Two hurt in north Wichita shooting
Wichita Police say it happened near Meridian and Keywest Street, where two people were shot at a party. They were transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
