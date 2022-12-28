ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
FARMERSBURG, IN
WTHI

State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
WINGATE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Clay County holds Oaths of Office Ceremony

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is ringing in the new year with some new faces. The county had its Oaths of Office ceremony on Saturday! It was over at the Clay County Courthouse!. Elected county officials pledged to do their new roles to the best of their ability.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Car Slides Into Ditch on I69 Near Odon

Numerous 911 calls were made on Saturday, December 24th about a vehicle in a ditch on I-69 near Odon at Mile Marker 83. A Female and 2 children were reported to be standing outside the vehicle, no injuries were reported. Many other accidents and slide offs were reported over the...
ODON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home.  Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)

Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Sullivan County leaders approve solar project tax abatements

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is one step closer to introducing five new solar projects to the community. This is all to make an impact on our local environment. Sullivan County leaders are taking the next steps to bring new solar projects to the area. Just...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

