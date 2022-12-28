Read full article on original website
WTHI
Around 30 were displaced after Terre Haute Travelodge fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters are still investigating a fire at Terre Haute hotel. It happened just after 3:00 Friday afternoon at the Travelodge hotel on South 3rd street. Firefighters told our crew on the scene they believed it started in a laundry room. They say everyone was able...
WTHI
Two hurt after police said a driver ramped his car over a levee in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Knox County. The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday evening. The driver of a car was speeding on Mays Road when he lost control. Police say the car ramped a levee and was sent airborne.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
MyWabashValley.com
Crews battle overnight house fire in Farmersburg
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- Crews responded to a fully engulfed house fire in Farmersburg early Friday morning. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. from a home in the 100 block of E. Hopewell Street. Authorities tell us everyone made it out of the home ok. We will update...
WTHI
Shelburn man faces drug charges after Friday morning traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a pound of meth is off the streets after a Sullivan County traffic stop. It happened early Friday morning around County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North. Indiana State Police identified the driver as 52-year-old Edward D. Beegle of Shelburn. While...
WTHI
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
Missing dog found safe 5 days after Central Illinois house fire
HUTTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A Coles County family has been reunited with their dog after worrying they might never see her again. Luke and Maddie Henebry lost their home in a fire on Friday in Hutton. In a Facebook post, they said everyone was able to escape, but their dog, Stella, ran away. They asked […]
Major flooding causes heavy damage at Paris HS
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Paris High School is cleaning up after experiencing major flooding inside the building on Christmas. Officials believe that extreme cold temperatures caused a fire suppression line to break which caused heavy damage to the floors throughout the building. First responders were on scene within 30 minutes of the break and were […]
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
WTHI
Clay County holds Oaths of Office Ceremony
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is ringing in the new year with some new faces. The county had its Oaths of Office ceremony on Saturday! It was over at the Clay County Courthouse!. Elected county officials pledged to do their new roles to the best of their ability.
WTHI
Here's what police said led to a high-speed chase, the wrong way, down 63
VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man police said led them on a wrong-way chase down State Road 63, ending in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police says Azjuan Meriwether, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several charges in connection to the Thursday afternoon chase. State...
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
wamwamfm.com
Car Slides Into Ditch on I69 Near Odon
Numerous 911 calls were made on Saturday, December 24th about a vehicle in a ditch on I-69 near Odon at Mile Marker 83. A Female and 2 children were reported to be standing outside the vehicle, no injuries were reported. Many other accidents and slide offs were reported over the...
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
WTHI
Sullivan County leaders approve solar project tax abatements
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is one step closer to introducing five new solar projects to the community. This is all to make an impact on our local environment. Sullivan County leaders are taking the next steps to bring new solar projects to the area. Just...
Comments / 1