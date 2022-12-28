Read full article on original website
Gerald Ryan
3d ago
People complain about trucks being slow and in the way, wait until you get them down to 60 mph,traffic will really be backed up, and yes I am a retired truck driver
Reply(1)
13
Gary Ivie
3d ago
this is a bunch of bull it's just another way for the government to control the American people if the people would take time to look into it they find out it's not the trip and people driving the cars trucks are already slowed down too much
Reply(2)
7
zeus 5029
3d ago
Cannot wait. FMCA to limiters on trucks aging. Think 70’s was bad with 55 law. It’s going to be fun. You have to change your game. We all get in line both lanes or 3 lanes say 5, 6 10 15 trucks loaded dry van, heavy wide loads and Hazmat. Yes Yes cannot wait. Get your CB’s ready.
Reply
5
