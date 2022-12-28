ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gerald Ryan
3d ago

People complain about trucks being slow and in the way, wait until you get them down to 60 mph,traffic will really be backed up, and yes I am a retired truck driver

Gary Ivie
3d ago

this is a bunch of bull it's just another way for the government to control the American people if the people would take time to look into it they find out it's not the trip and people driving the cars trucks are already slowed down too much

zeus 5029
3d ago

Cannot wait. FMCA to limiters on trucks aging. Think 70’s was bad with 55 law. It’s going to be fun. You have to change your game. We all get in line both lanes or 3 lanes say 5, 6 10 15 trucks loaded dry van, heavy wide loads and Hazmat. Yes Yes cannot wait. Get your CB’s ready.

Related
freightwaves.com

New legislation provides bathroom access for truck drivers

New legislation would for the first time require commercial warehouses, retailers and ports to allow truck drivers to use their restroom facilities when picking up or dropping off freight. The Trucker Bathroom Access Act, introduced Thursday by U.S. Reps. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Penn.), adds language to federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
freightwaves.com

FMCSA exempts deaf drivers despite CVTA objections

Despite safety concerns expressed by a national truck driver training group, federal regulators confirmed on Thursday their exemption of 18 drivers who are deaf or hard of hearing from certain commercial vehicle regulations. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration stated that it had evaluated the applicants’ eligibility “and determined that...
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
freightwaves.com

The largest trucking companies that went bankrupt in 2022 freight recession

It’s been a rough year for the trucking industry following the red-hot market conditions of late 2020 and 2021. Since the beginning of the year, spot rates have declined by 27.6%, according to the FreightWaves National Truckload Index. On the contract market, which comprises a larger chunk of the trucking industry, the rate to move a truck declined by 6% over the same period.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
C. Heslop

Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]

63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...

