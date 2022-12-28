$2000 y'all literally could have sent her a tax bill and charged interest on what she owed. This is the double standard people are talking about. I am not going to defend her actions, but really?? The government is already raking people across the coals. You have people and corporations out here not paying taxes through all kinds of loopholes designed so that they avoid their tax obligation, then expect people to cheer and clap when you announce, "see we charged the young black woman who underreported her income, now we had her arrested". Really?!?!
so if she's being charged and goes to jail for lying on her tax return, not reporting income and falsifying a tax return Donald Trump should be charged and put UNDER the jailhouse!
so.she is in jail for not paying 2k.. how much is it costing taxpayers now to.keep.her in jail? Just levy her bank accts and sell her assets
