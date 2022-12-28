ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver. Pregame WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
DENVER, CO
Fox 59

Packers’ Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine

The NFL fined the wide receiver for a taunt vs. Miami last week. The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 59

Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post

The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 59

NFL Player Bonuses and Who’s Chasing Millions of Dollars

Here’s who needs touchdowns, sacks, interceptions, pick-sixes, fumble recoveries, passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and field goals to cash in with two weeks left. This prominent agent thought the proposal itself, made to one of his most prominent clients, was pragmatic enough. And if handled properly, would create a very real win-win.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser

A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox 59

Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17

Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Fox 59

Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt

The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
Fox 59

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback

Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox 59

Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers

The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 59

Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched

The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 59

NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions

The story lines we’ll be watching, the Panthers’ potential sweep of the Bucs. Plus, a possible AFC Championship preview between the Bills and Bengals. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Fox 59

Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable

The Alabama coach is more than pleased with his team’s focus ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy