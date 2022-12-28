Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Ohio State’s Cade Stover Taken to Hospital During Peach Bowl, per Report
The Buckeyes tight end is reportedly dealing with back spasms. Ohio State tight end Cade Stover was reportedly taken to the hospital with back spasms, according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Stover suffered the injury after hurdling Georgia’s Chris Smith and landing awkwardly on his back late in the first...
LIVE COVERAGE: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver. Pregame WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Fox 59
Packers’ Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine
The NFL fined the wide receiver for a taunt vs. Miami last week. The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.
Next Man Up: Browns Daylen Baldwin loves gospel music, gun ranges and good meals
Each week, News 5’s Camryn Justice chats with a Browns player you might not know much about...yet. We call this feature "Next Man Up."
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Fox 59
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post
The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
Fox 59
NFL Player Bonuses and Who’s Chasing Millions of Dollars
Here’s who needs touchdowns, sacks, interceptions, pick-sixes, fumble recoveries, passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and field goals to cash in with two weeks left. This prominent agent thought the proposal itself, made to one of his most prominent clients, was pragmatic enough. And if handled properly, would create a very real win-win.
Fox 59
Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser
A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
Fox 59
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Fox 59
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
Fox 59
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Ohio State losing Marvin Harrison Jr to concussion on hard hit 'absolutely' had impact on game, coach says
Ohio State lost wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. late in the third quarter due to a concussion and after his exit the game turned on its head and Georgia won.
Fox 59
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
Fox 59
Bills-Bengals ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 17 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday’s huge game with AFC playoff implications between the visiting and favored Bills and the Bengals. The Bills (12-3) head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals (11-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 17. This game has the second-highest game total of the week...
Fox 59
Browns' Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
The four-time Pro Bowler weighed in on why Kevin Stefanski limited him from playing to start last week’s game. Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski.
Fox 59
NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions
The story lines we’ll be watching, the Panthers’ potential sweep of the Bucs. Plus, a possible AFC Championship preview between the Bills and Bengals. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Fox 59
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
The Alabama coach is more than pleased with his team’s focus ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
Comments / 0