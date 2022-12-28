ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman assaulted with frying pan after selling plasma for food

By Larry Statser
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Wichita Falls police said a woman was assaulted with a frying pan by her boyfriend after she sold plasma, so they could buy some food.

Local News: WFPD officials confirm 20th crash fatality of 2022

George Morales is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. Police said the victim in the 1200 block of N. Fifth said she and Morales had been arguing for some time, and they had not eaten for days, so she decided to go sell plasma, so she could buy some food.

When she came home, she said Morales began arguing again and picked up a frying pan and threw it at her. The pan hit her in her right wrist and caused bruising and swelling.
The victim’s sister witnessed the assault and confirmed the victim’s story.

Morales was charged in October with interfering with a call for emergency assistance.

