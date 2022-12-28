ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Nina Agdal goes Instagram-official with Logan Paul on New Year’s Eve

Nina Agdal has finally made her romance with YouTube star Logan Paul Instagram-official. The supermodel, who famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio, posted a series of photos of her and Paul all loved up to her feed for the first time on New Year’s Eve. “2022, the beginning of me and you,” Agdal, 30, captioned the PDA-packed post. The social media upload came just weeks after Paul, 27, shared pics of the two to his own feed. “Lucky me,” he wrote on Dec. 11.  Although comments on Agdal’s post have been switched off, several people took to Twitter to discuss the model’s relationship with the controversial...

