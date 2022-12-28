Nina Agdal has finally made her romance with YouTube star Logan Paul Instagram-official. The supermodel, who famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio, posted a series of photos of her and Paul all loved up to her feed for the first time on New Year’s Eve. “2022, the beginning of me and you,” Agdal, 30, captioned the PDA-packed post. The social media upload came just weeks after Paul, 27, shared pics of the two to his own feed. “Lucky me,” he wrote on Dec. 11. Although comments on Agdal’s post have been switched off, several people took to Twitter to discuss the model’s relationship with the controversial...

23 MINUTES AGO