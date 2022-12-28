Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. According to the Geisinger Chief Medical Officer, the deceased is an employee of the hospital. They were found in the employee parking lot. There are no other […]
How Spotlight PA uncovered the chaos in a tiny Pa. borough after the hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Tioga borough made national headlines in early July and became known as the small town in Pennsylvania that hired the police officer who in 2014 shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The attention on Tioga quickly faded, but my work at Spotlight PA was just getting started. ...
Mayor pleas for public's assistance regarding Friday night shooting, victim identified
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting Friday as 25-year-old Quahdeir Durant of Williamsport. Durant was taken to UPMC Williamsport emergency room and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m., according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Durant was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot multiple times shortly before 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, Kiessling...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Coroner has confirmed that an employee of Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was shot and killed outside the campus on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Police are actively investigating the shooting. The deceased victim’s identity has not been released yet. No other injuries have been reported according to […]
Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department
Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
New community hygiene pantry to open today
Towanda, Pa. — There's a new Community Hygiene Pantry stocked with loads of household essentials coming to Bradford County today, thanks to a group of community members. These pantries, which are created and maintained by volunteers, are made from refurbished used dressers and are designed to help members of our community who are struggling financially. The cost of basic staples from gas to groceries, including personal care products, has increased...
One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport police investigate Friday night murder
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Williamsport police are continuing their investigation into a Friday night homicide along W. Fourth Street. According to a department release, at approximately 11:45 p.m. police were dispatched to 1164 W. Fourth jSt. for reports of a shooting with an injured victim. Police arrived and observed a...
skooknews.com
Geisinger Shooting Victim Identified by Montour County Coroner; Shooting and Fatal Crash Linked
The Montour County Coroner's office has identified the victim in the shooting at Geisinger in Danville on Friday. Just after 5:00pm, Friday, the Geisinger Medical Facility went on lockdown for a reported active shooter. The facility and the Pennsylvania State Police would later announce that one person was shot and...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
therecord-online.com
Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park Honoring Renovo Area Airmen who flew in bombers in WWII
RENOVO, PA- The Greater Renovo Area Heritage Park has commissioned local artist, Robert “Haney” Calhoun to create a tribute to the stories of local veterans who served in bombers during World War Two. The project, a ten foot by ten foot mural entitled “Flyboys of WWII,” will be prominently displayed on the eastern wall of Tony’s Hardware at 7th Street and Huron Avenue in Renovo. An unveiling and dedication ceremony is being planned for May 28, 2023.
Twin Tiers Year in Review: 2022’s biggest stories
(WETM) – Just as we thought we were coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 quickly ushered in more drama, controversy, and near-constant memories of the way things once were. The news didn’t slow down at all. To revisit some of the most important events of this year, here are the top stories from the […]
Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?
This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
therecord-online.com
LH men’s basketball returns to action, remains unbeaten at home
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Despite a nearly two-week layoff, the Lock Haven University men’s basketball team (8-2, 4-1 PSAC) returned to action and the Bald Eagles looked as if they hadn’t missed a beat as they rolled to a hard-fought 69-64 victory over visiting Gannon University (0-9, 0-5 PSAC) Friday night in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
Comments / 0