This amphibian’s fame may have once been held by Futurama fans alone, but now, nothing can contain this toad and all its hypnotic glory. With 9:47 left in the fourth quarter, as TCU attempted to stage a comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan prepared to take a snap under one of the largest video boards in the world.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO