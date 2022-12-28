Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury on Future With Cardinals
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday that Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has yet to reveal future plans to current head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
3 Keys to Victory for Lions vs. Bears
Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 divisional matchup with the Chicago Bears.
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
SI:AM | Underdogs Face Stiff Challenges in CFP Semis
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for fantasy football championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ESPN Shows Michigan Fan Wearing Jeffrey Dahmer-Related Shirt
The serial killer attended Michigan’s main Big 10 rival. While Michigan and TCU clashed on the gridiron in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, ESPN’s camera panned to a Wolverines fan wearing a controversial shirt that caught the attention of many across social media. The Michigan fan was seen wearing...
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
The Alabama coach is more than pleased with his team’s focus ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
Phoenix Zoo’s One-Horned Rhino, Chutti, Predicts Fiesta Bowl Winner
Michigan has a chance to compete for the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. A year ago, eventual champion Georgia dismantled the Wolverines in the national semifinal game. On Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his squad will seek to avenge the ugly loss from last season when Michigan takes the field against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
It Put a Spell on You: TCU, ‘Deep Fried’ Memes and One Psychedelic Toad
This amphibian’s fame may have once been held by Futurama fans alone, but now, nothing can contain this toad and all its hypnotic glory. With 9:47 left in the fourth quarter, as TCU attempted to stage a comeback against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship, Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan prepared to take a snap under one of the largest video boards in the world.
