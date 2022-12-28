Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart Talks Georgia's Experience in the College Football Playoff
Coming off of a year in which Georgia was fresh off of a national championship, the Bulldogs now find themselves in the same position that they were in this time last year. They are just two wins away from being crowned national champions. Similar to the 2021 season, Georgia will face off against a Big Ten opponent in the first round of the playoff, only this time against Ohio State.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why
The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
WATCH: Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Joint Press Conference Prior to Georgia vs Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are a day away from kicking off in Atlanta. Head coaches Ryan Day and Kirby Smart had a joint press conference on Friday. The two head coaches have a combined record of (124-20) to date, and...
College Football’s Bowl System Eyeing Sweeping Overhaul
ATLANTA – Throughout the Westin hotel, images and logos of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes are sprinkled across ballrooms, convention space and lobbies. The trademark red ‘G’ is emblazoned on giant signage, Scarlet and Gray is peppered along the walls, and the branding of the event in which they are competing—the College Football Playoff—is plastered alongside.
There's no doubt who the mother of Lizzo is.
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy.
Getting older isn't so bad! With age comes wisdom—and senior discounts!
Covington Police Department investigates stolen temporary license plates
COVINGTON — Flock Safety cameras throughout the metro Atlanta area could help the Covington Police Department investigate a case of stolen auto dealer “drive out” or temporary auto tags. The general manager at Car Mart on U.S. Highway 278 reported that seven temporary operating permits were stolen...
Armed juveniles sought in neighborhood shooting
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five armed juveniles who were seen walking toward a house in Avondale Springs early Thursday morning before gunfire erupted. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting the shootings came in around 4 a.m. Neighbors reported to officials...
McDonough schedules annual New Year's Eve celebration to kickoff 2023
McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough is ready to ring in the new year with the return of its annual countdown. Henry County residents looking to welcome in the 2023 year with a bang can make plans to join in the festivities for the 10th New Year’s Eve Geranium Drop on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office to end 'drive sober or get pulled over' campaign, increase safety for sober driving
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign to reduce the number of crashes, deaths and injuries in the area during the 2022 into 2023 holiday season is coming to an end. But safety is still a concern for the Rockdale County Sheriff's...
Rockdale County Public Relations set to host forum on human trafficking
CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are hoping to bring more awareness about the issue of human trafficking this year. Human trafficking, which includes sex trafficking and forced labor, affects an estimated 25 million people and is growing globally. Victims can be of any nationality, age, socioeconomic status or gender. In 2011 President Barack Obama issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating each January to be National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are already looking toward the new year.
