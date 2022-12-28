Restaurant Watch

DEC. 8

Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant, 3532 Pump Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: open cup of water found on shelf; lemon wedges are being picked up by hand; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over tortillas in the walk-in; temperature of beans in holding cabinet is too low; temperature of white sauce on ice at server station is elevated; fish incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging; bulk white powder in dry storage room is unlabeled; knife incorrectly stored in the crevice of fridge; ice scoop handles are touching the ice; walk-in cooler fan guards are dusty; mop sink doesn’t have a dual check valve installed.

West Tower Cinemas, 8998 West Broad Street – No violations reported during a routine inspection.

Lebanese Bakery LLC, 6215 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: temperatures of chicken, steak and tomatoes are elevated because of improper cooling methods; did not observe proper labels for to-go items on market side (pita chips, desserts, etc.); cutting boards throughout kitchen are heavily scratched; air temperature of sandwich unit next to convection oven is elevated; reach-in unit in back kitchen has a torn gasket; hand sink in back kitchen is slow to drain; a few floor tiles in the middle of the kitchen are cracked; ceiling tiles in kitchen are black.

First Watch, 8621 Quioccasin Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee bus a table and begin another task without washing hands first; temperatures of roast beef, turkey in bags, carnitas in bag, salmon, chorizo, black beans, chicken in bag and corn are elevated; time is not being tracked for potatoes at the cook station; temperature of sausage gravy made this morning is elevated because of improper cooling methods (stored in deep covered container); ice bin is not protected.

DEC. 9

Sweets and Soirées, 5716 Monument Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: a spray bottle is unlabeled; there is rust on the interior of the Koch; lower wall under three-compartment sink is dirty.

Pizza Hut, 9189-B Staples Mill Road – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: pizza pans and screens are bent and in disrepair.

DEC. 12

Caffe Colao, 8901 Patterson Avenue – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: facility couldn’t provide a certified food protection manager certificate; temperature of cheese in sandwich unit is elevated; menu doesn’t have asterisks next to eggs cooked to order; menu doesn’t have asterisks or a consumer advisory statement next to steak and salmon cooked to order; salmon and tilapia incorrectly thawing in reduced oxygen packaging; to-go trays are not stored inverted; multiple units have torn gaskets; one unit has a chipped/broken door handle; masher container that is used to mash fresh garlic is wooden and not easily clenable (wooden food contact surfaces should be easily cleanable and/or made out of an exempt material like maple); cutting boards throughout back kitchen are heavily scratched; hose under espresso machine is not stored over drain in front of house creating standing water on the floor.

DEC. 13

Thai Won On, 3422 Lauderdale Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: an employee’s open cup of coffee incorrectly stored on the cook line; bar hand sink doesn’t have hand soap; temperatures of cabbage and noodles in prep unit are elevated; chicken improperly cooled in deep pans and rice improperly cooled in a pot; shrimp incorrectly thawing in standing water; fish incorrectly thawing out at room temperature; knives incorrectly stored in crevices of a wooden block; wire racks in the Turbo reach-in cooler have cracked paint; lowboy unit nearest the rinse sink has a torn gasket; expo shelving is sticky and gritty; walk-in racks have buildup; facility keeps water supply turned off to kitchen hand sink in between uses because the ice machine water line also connects to this plumbing; wall at spray sink and wall in back dry storage need cleaning.

Eggmania, 2610 Tuckernuck Drive – The following violations were reported during a follow-up inspection: paper and digital menu are missing asterisks next to eggs cooked to order; cutting boards in the kitchen are heavily scratched; lowboy unit behind cook line has a torn gasket; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty.

America’s Best Wings, 5650 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink in back kitchen doesn’t have paper towels; observed mold buildup on shoot of ice machine; temperature of wings sitting out in hot holding units is too low; milk bath for fried foods is at the incorrect temperature; temperatures of ranch and cheesecake in front display are elevated; multiple bottles of medical supplements incorrectly stored over top of prep top; observed heavily soiled cardboard on shelves near fryer; observed buildup on shelves throughout kitchen.

