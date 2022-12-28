ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Black Enterprise

Meet The First Black Female Major General Brigadier in Marine Corps History

Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock is officially the highest-ranking Black female officer in Marine Corps history. After gaining President Joe Biden‘s nomination earlier this month, the Jamaican-born commander was confirmed for promotion by the Senate on December 15, Marine Corps Times reported. Matlock’s current appointment is located at Fort Meades’s National Security Agency, where she serves as deputy director of cybersecurity for combat support.
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: A woman-led Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon

When the Marine Corps’ elite Silent Drill Platoon begins its busy parade season in late spring 2023, a woman will be in charge for the first time. Capt. Kelsey M. Hastings assumed command of the 24-person platoon, one of the Marine Corps’ most prestigious ceremonial units, on Nov. 21.
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
24/7 Wall St.

The Greatest Marine In U.S. History

How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
MilitaryTimes

Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16

An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
