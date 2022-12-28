ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

PA live! 12.29.2022 Asian Indian Community

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. Homeless shelter reopens after burst pipe repairs.
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12-31-22 (10:00 PM)

Meteorologist Lexi Cole has a look at the warm weather headed our way in the new year. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 12-31-22 (10:00 …. Meteorologist Lexi Cole has a look at the warm weather headed our way in the new year. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?
New Year's Eve events in Central Pennsylvania

Here's what we know the day after Kohberger's arrest. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update.
Cool Car: 2023 Genesis G90 Supercharged

Pocono community reacts to arrest made in Idaho homicide investigation.
Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to college killings

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are live with a press conference to provide an update after a man was placed into custody in PA in connection to a homicide involving four University of Idaho students. Idaho murders: Man arrested in PA in connection to …. MONROE...
Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow

Pennsylvania equipment, personnel heading to Buffalo to help with snow.
Biggest Pennsylvania political stories of 2022

Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center.
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
