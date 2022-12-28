Read full article on original website
Georgia vs. Ohio State: The Halftime Report
Both teams spoke highly of each other all week, acknowledging the task at hand. Georgia and Ohio State understand they are in a one-game season, and their first-half play reflects that.
Stats that will Determine the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
As we get closer to No. 1 Georgia's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl matchup with No. 4 Ohio State, let's take a look at some of the statistics that could determine the game.
PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal
Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022.
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why
The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
Ryan Day and Kirby Smart Address Prior Recruiting Battles
While Ohio State and Georgia don't typically meet each other on the gridiron, they aren't strangers on the recruiting trail. Some of the top players in the Peach Bowl were recruited by both programs, something the head coaches addressed on Friday.
No. 13 Virginia uses 25-0 run to wreck Georgia Tech
Kihei Clark led a mid-game flurry on his way to collecting 15 points, eight assists and three steals, leading No. 13 Virginia to a 74-56 Atlantic Coast Conference victory at Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta. Jayden Gardner added 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting while Armaan Franklin produced 11 points,...
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Covington Police Department investigates stolen temporary license plates
COVINGTON — Flock Safety cameras throughout the metro Atlanta area could help the Covington Police Department investigate a case of stolen auto dealer “drive out” or temporary auto tags. The general manager at Car Mart on U.S. Highway 278 reported that seven temporary operating permits were stolen...
Armed juveniles sought in neighborhood shooting
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five armed juveniles who were seen walking toward a house in Avondale Springs early Thursday morning before gunfire erupted. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting the shootings came in around 4 a.m. Neighbors reported to officials...
