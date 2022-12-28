Drinking had nothing to do with it. CNN’s booze ban for its correspondents working New Year’s Eve couldn’t be blamed for a major gaffe in one segment of its broadcast, as the network missed the traditional countdown to midnight in the Central time zone. Network host Don Lemon was busy dancing to Juvenile’s sentimental “Back That Azz Up” and missed the changeover into the new year. Lemon was busy throwing beads to his fellow dancers, then mumbled something about the countdown just after midnight. As the song continued, viewers were treated to shots of celebrations elsewhere in the Central time zone, all...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO