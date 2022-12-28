ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Phil Weiser combatting retail theft

By Nick Koziara
 3 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced the creation of a new statewide task force aimed to provide greater coordination among law enforcement to identify, disrupt, and prosecute organized criminal rings that steal goods from retailers and resell them through online marketplaces.

The attorney general’s task force will align prosecutors from across the state, establish a shared set of resources for cross-jurisdictional investigations and provide a point of engagement for the private sector and non-profit organizations looking to address this rising scourge.

Organized retail theft harms business, employees, and customers. Last legislative session, I partnered with the business community and retail leaders to pass legislation to clamp down on these criminal enterprises. I’m thankful to the bill sponsors, to our industry partners and to law enforcement for their partnership and for the work ahead to curb this criminal activity.

Attorney General Weiser

Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said: “Organized criminal exploitation of Colorado’s laws has resulted in a rise in some crimes including retail theft. The changes made last year at the State Capitol, which will soon go into effect, were designed to plug this hole. Attorney General Weiser’s creation of a multi-jurisdictional task force will help ensure Colorado gets the best possible results as we see the implementation of the new law.”

Attorney General Weiser issued a public advisory informing internet businesses of their requirements under the new Colorado law.

The attorney general is also seeking additional resources from the General Assembly Joint Budget Committee for the Department of Law’s Special Prosecutions Unit to staff new efforts designed primarily for investigating and disrupting organized retail theft rings, as well as enforcing the new online retail theft law.

Organized retail crime inflicts major losses on stores. Losses rose over 50 percent in the last five years to $700,000 for each $1 billion in sales in 2020, according to a report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The impact of these crime rings can be felt beyond the big retailers; 54% of small business owners experienced an uptick in shoplifting in 2021 as well. Increased theft causes significant financial harm for businesses, drives costs higher for consumers, and creates unsafe working conditions for employees.

In a few weeks, House Bill 22-1099 goes into effect, which seeks to reduce and prevent the sale of stolen goods anonymously through online marketplaces. Companies who operate these Internet marketplaces will be required to identify online sellers, verify seller information, and provide seller disclosures to consumers. Additionally, HB22-1099 mandates online marketplaces to implement an easily identifiable reporting mechanism on their platform allowing consumers to flag and report suspicious activity.

2 Charged in nationwide Ring camera 'swatting' spree

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

