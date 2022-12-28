Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Stetson Bennett guides winning drive in Georgia's College Football Playoff semifinal thriller over Ohio State
ATLANTA — With 2:43 left on the clock, Stetson Bennett couldn't have written a better script to close out the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. "I told the guys in the huddle, you score a touchdown, you win the game," Bennett said.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Resilient' Georgia Bulldogs keep national title repeat hopes alive with comeback
Of all the gaudy statistics, both good and bad, that can be associated with top-seeded Georgia’s 42-41 victory over fourth-seeded Ohio State as New Year’s Eve turned into New Year’s Day, the Bulldogs’ biggest advantage wasn’t a number, but a word. “Our guys are extremely...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game
Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury
The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why
The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joe Milton III's 3 TDs lead No. 6 Vols past No. 7 Clemson in Orange Bowl
Joe Milton III passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 6 Tennessee to a 31-14 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Friday night in the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla. Squirrel White caught nine passes for 108 yards and one touchdown and Bru McCoy and Ramel...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington Police Department investigates stolen temporary license plates
COVINGTON — Flock Safety cameras throughout the metro Atlanta area could help the Covington Police Department investigate a case of stolen auto dealer “drive out” or temporary auto tags. The general manager at Car Mart on U.S. Highway 278 reported that seven temporary operating permits were stolen...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30.
Comments / 0