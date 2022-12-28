ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Darnell Washington Leaves Ohio State Game

Georgia lost tight end Darnell Washington to injury against Ohio State. He exited after the interception from quarterback Stetson Bennett nursing a lower-body injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues

View the original article to see embedded media. Georgia rallied from double-figure deficits twice to defeat Ohio State 42-41 in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 31, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia rallies past Ohio State 42-41 in Peach Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU

The College Football Playoff is here, as the sport sends out the year 2022 with a pair of compelling semifinal clashes. In the first, undefeated No. 2 Michigan battles No. 3 TCU, a program making its first CFP appearance, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. In the second, two football bluebloods will meet as unbeaten No. 1 Georgia takes on upset-minded No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The winners will then play for the national championship on Monday, Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Chaz Chambliss Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

The Bulldogs lost another player to injury after defensive lineman Chaz Chambliss left with an apparent knee injury. They already lost tight end Darnell Washington for the game with an ankle injury earlier, and early signs on Chambliss don't look good.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Score Predictions: Georgia vs Ohio State, Who Wins and Why

The countdown to kickoff is starting to come to a close for Georgia and Ohio State's college football playoff matchup in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs opened up as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes several weeks ago, and now just a day out from the big game, that number has remained the same.
COLUMBUS, OH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington Police Department investigates stolen temporary license plates

COVINGTON — Flock Safety cameras throughout the metro Atlanta area could help the Covington Police Department investigate a case of stolen auto dealer “drive out” or temporary auto tags. The general manager at Car Mart on U.S. Highway 278 reported that seven temporary operating permits were stolen...
COVINGTON, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 30. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

