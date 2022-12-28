ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild

Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning

The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry out of service

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2022. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer. Jacob Wayne Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash

Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

