First Alert Forecast: A brief dry-out begins. Continued mild
Clouds and isolated showers may linger through the day Friday and possibly into early Saturday as the jetstream will remain overhead. We will see clearing by midday Saturday, if not earlier, with sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will not drop too much behind this cold front. Lows by Saturday and Sunday will fall into the low to mid 50s with afternoon highs still in the low to mid 70s. These temperatures are above normal for this time of the year.
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
Flooding Rains Moving Through Louisiana This Morning
The National Weather Service has already posted Flood Watches for many communities in Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center has much of western Louisiana included in the "slight risk" zone for an excessive rainfall event today. The Weather Service Radar out of Lake Charles is showing the reason why so many meteorologists are telling us to tell you, it's going to rain.
How to avoid getting sick as the weather changes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whenever the weather changes we often start to think of how to avoid getting sick. Regardless of whether it’s a stuffy nose or even a scratchy throat, everyone wants to avoid feeling crummy, especially during the holidays. The common belief is that a sudden...
15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Gator 99.5 Voted Best Radio Station In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana
First, before we even start this post, we want to say THANK YOU Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Thank you for always showing us love and know that we always have your back. With that being said, Lagniappe Magazine's annual issue of the Best Of In Southwest Louisiana came out...
No injuries reported, investigation underway after fire destroys trailer in Little Cypress
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — First responders in Orange County are investigating after a fire destroyed a trailer in Little Cypress. It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 87. Firefighters from Orange County ESD 3 responded to a call about a structure fire in the Little Cypress area.
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2022. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, resisting an officer. Jacob Wayne Manuel, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; pedestrians...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
Routine traffic stop results in late evening arrest in Newton County
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m., Newton County Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard was patrolling the area of County Road 4000 & 4101, south of Trout Creek, when he conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV for several traffic violations. Havard said a search of the suspect's...
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
Only minor injuries in Kirbyville auto crash
Fortunately, only minor injuries resulted from a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 10:00 on Friday morning at a major intersection in Kirbyville. Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US Highway 96 and Farm to Market road 263 when it was reported that a small station wagon and a pick up truck had collided.
SWLA players hope to win big in last Mega Millions drawing of 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at more than $600 million. “Especially this time I sell a lot of tickets in Mega Millions because the Mega Millions amount is so high and people want to buy,” said Parash Ganbhi from Light House Market.
