Jackson Mayor Lumumba cautiously optimistic boil-water notice could be lifted by Saturday

The Jackson water system is continuing to gain water pressure and city officials are hopeful a precautionary citywide boil-water notice can be lifted by Saturday, Mayor Cokwe Antar Lumumba said in a Wednesday press conference.

In addition, non-potable water is being distributed to residents in need at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Gate 1 at Amite and Jefferson streets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and residents must bring their own water containers.

“As of this morning, the system has begun to begin to recover,” Lumumba said in Wednesday’s press conference. “Pressure at the plant is close to 75 psi (90 psi is full capacity). That's pounds per square inch and around 55 million gallons per day. But the far reaches of the system are still not seeing full pressure recovery.”

Jackson’s water system lost pressure during a Christmas hard freeze as pipes throughout the city’s aging system broke. Crews have been working for the past four days to repair the leaks but meanwhile the entire city is under a boil water notice.“We've identified approximately 20 to 25 active leaks all over the city,” Lumumba said Wednesday. “Our crews . . . are still boots on the ground searching and repairing leaks. Our goal is to try to get pressure stable, samples pulled and tested and precautionary and the precautionary notice lifted by Saturday. Now I will say that that is a bit of an ambitious goal. But nonetheless, that is what we are focused on making happen.”

Lumumba said a significant leak was found Wednesday morning on part of the system that once repaired should help that part of the system repressurize.

“Once the pressure is stable, we will do the required testing and hopefully be able to lift that precautionary notice by the week's end as well,” Lumumba said. “Mr. Henifin, once again is our third-party administrator, has stressed to me that he believes that much of our recovery yesterday was due to people turning off their faucets from the active drip that many residents may had implemented because of the cold temperatures and the repaired breaks in their own homes and offices.”

Lumumba urged residents to continue to conserve water to help facilitate the recovery process.

“We are still looking for the public to report leaks, open fire hydrants where they see them,” Lumumba said. “This is very important.”

Lumumba also said non-potable water to be used for flushing toilets and for other non-drinking purposes is available for residents who do not have enough water pressure in their homes.

“We want to express our gratitude to the Commissioner of Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gibson, and the State Fairgrounds who took it upon himself to reach out to us and provide support,” Lumumba said. “They will be offering water for non potable use at the fairgrounds each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. … You need to have your own containers for the non-potable water and your own lid for that container. That is how you will be able to transport that water. You'll need to enter the fairgrounds at gate one, which is located at the intersection of Amite and Jefferson streets.”