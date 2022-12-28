Calls For Whoopi Goldberg To Be Fired From 'The View' Grow After Host Apologizes For Another Holocaust Remark Post-Suspension

Mega

Whoopi Goldberg could be facing the chopping block after offending people with her controversial opinion about the Holocaust again. Calls for her firing are continuing to grow despite her apology, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After she doubled down on her belief that the genocide of Jewish people was not racially motivated and "white on white" violence, Whoopi caught backlash, to no one's surprise — later unleashing another apology.

"Recently while doing press in London, I was asked about my comments from earlier this year. I tried to convey to the reporter what I had said and why, and attempted to recount that time," she said, trying to clear up the mess.

Mega

"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in. I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me," Whoopi continued.

Possibly digging herself into an even bigger hole, she added, "I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people. My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not. In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."

Mega

Despite the apology, several are demanding ABC kick the longstanding View host to the curb.

Human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky jumped on the bandwagon, tweeting, "So, after supposed ‘apology’ earlier in year, Whoopi Goldberg doubles down on her vile remarks that the Holocaust was not about race, and instead ‘white on white’ violence. Someone get this ignorant fool off the air!"

Others aren't happy either.

"She has got exponentially worse this season!' The View fans demand 'out of touch' Whoopi Goldberg to be FIRED for swearing and interrupting," one person tweeted. "As a Jew and knowing someone personally as a child who survived the horrors of Aschwitz you need to take a much stronger stand with ABC and demand Whoopi Goldberg be fired. Others have been canceled for far less," shared someone else.

Whoopi's competitors went in hard, questioning how she was still employed. "How does she still have a job??" right-wing commentator Sebastian Gorka tweeted, adding, she "could be in big trouble."

"It’s almost as if Whoopi is trying to get herself fired from this trainwreck of a show at this point," The Hill's political columnist Joe Concha wrote.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.