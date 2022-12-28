ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJKFz_0jwxVCeI00

The shorthanded Warriors are taking on the Jazz at home

After another solid win vs. the Charlotte Hornets, the shorthanded Golden State Warriors are set to host the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. In addition to the expected absences of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala. Draymond Green and Donte DiVincenzo are both questionable.

For the Jazz, they will be fully-healthy, as their only absences are G-League players. Having started the season red hot, Utah has cooled off a bit, but they still sit two games above .500 at 19-17. The Warriors have done well to grab two-straight wins without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but this will be an even greater test without Klay Thompson as well. The pending statuses of Green and DiVincenzo will certainly make a big difference once they become official.

It has been an up and down season for the Warriors, who have been mediocre even when healthy. That said, their young players have been stepping up lately, which is a good sign for when Curry and Wiggins come back. If players like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman can continue providing positive minutes even with the Warriors fully loaded, there is a lot of reason for optimism with the defending champs.

This game against the Utah Jazz will be another great opportunity for Golden State's young talent to show what they got.

Related Articles

Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder

Steve Kerr Gives New Injury Update on Steph Curry's Shoulder

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing

Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
ATLANTA, GA
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
8K+
Followers
850
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy