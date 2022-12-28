Read full article on original website
Is anybody going to sign Aroldis Chapman away from Yankees?
Aroldis Chapman was unbearable for fits and spurts throughout his Yankees tenure, but the left-handed “closer” was very clearly at his worst in 2022, in between bouts of rehab for an ill-advised tattoo. For the first time in New York, Chapman subtracted WAR from the team in 2022...
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation
The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What is it like playing sports as the younger brother of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird?
What is it like when your brother happens to also be the best basketball player on the planet? For Eddie Bird, following in the steps of Boston Celtics Hall of Fame legend Larry Bird was no easy task to begin with, and the pressure of being part of his family only upped the ante.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on defensive shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge of...
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job
The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation
It’s definitely not abnormal for Major League Baseball to have to handle umpires retiring after the season. But following the 2022 MLB season, the league is facing an absolutely insane number of umpires retiring. As ESPN reports, ten different MLB umpires, including seven crew chiefs, are preparing to retire from their positions at the end Read more... The post MLB facing shocking & concerning umpire situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Red Sox Reportedly Signing 2-Time Cy Young Pitcher
The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation this Wednesday, agreeing to a deal with Corey Kluber. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's a one-year contract for Kluber that includes a club option for the 2024 season. After losing Rich Hill and Nathan Eovaldi this week, the Red...
