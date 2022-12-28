Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest scooped up $88 million in Tesla stock in the 4th quarter amid the famed money manager's dip-buying spree
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest purchased $88 million worth of Tesla shares in the fourth quarter. The famed money manager has been on a dip-buying spree, also scooping $11.2 million of Coinbase last week. ARK Invest's flagship ETF has been dragged to a five-year low this week. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice
This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
insideevs.com
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
NASDAQ
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
Apple vs. Tesla: Which Growth Stock To Own?
Recently, I compared Apple stock AAPL to Amazon to see which qualified as the better growth stock. Today, I introduce Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Free Report to the conversation. The current year has been bad for AAPL and terrible for TSLA. But both stocks have performed superbly in the long term and may continue to do so.
NASDAQ
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
ValueWalk
The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
Analysts are rewarding stocks like Netflix when they provide good news. Nike stock is also ready to move higher on a wave of analysts’ support. Biogen is the most upgraded stock and offers outperformance in the healthcare sector. The outlook for 2023 is very cloudy, as seen in the...
NASDAQ
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
NASDAQ
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
Elon Musk is 'asleep at the wheel' at a pivotal moment for Tesla and has lost credibility, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's preoccupation drew more criticism from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Friday. Ives wrote in a Friday note that Musk is now viewed as "asleep at the wheel." He added that "Musk has lost credibility with the broader investment community." Tesla CEO Elon Musk's preoccupation with Twitter is leaving...
