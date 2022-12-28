Colorado’s flow of transplants slowed to a trickle in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s population boom slowed to a crawl between the summers of 2021 and 2022.

The U.S. Census Bureau released migration estimates for U.S. states and territories last week. The figures cover the period of time between April 2020 and July 1, 2022. That period of time is broken into two periods — the first 15 months of the pandemic from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, and from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022.

Colorado had the nation’s 12th-highest population growth over the roughly two years that marked the COVID pandemic. From April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, Colorado’s population grew by 66,193 people.

More of that growth was babies rather than people moving into Colorado. Compared to the rest of the U.S., relatively few people moved into Colorado from other states.

Colorado gained just under 18,000 people from domestic migration from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, about as many as New Hampshire or Missouri. Most of the movement in the U.S. over that time period was Florida, Texas, the Southeast and Arizona, while most people flowed out of California, New York and Illinois.

Nearby Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma and Utah each gained more people from domestic migration than Colorado did.

That flow of people into Colorado slowed significantly in the back half of the pandemic, while international migration sped up.

From April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, Colorado gained 12,608 people from domestic migration. In the year leading up to July 1, 2022, it only gained 5,376 people from net migration.

The opposite happened with immigration from other countries. During the first year of the pandemic, Colorado gained 4,156 people from foreign migration, which more than doubled to 10,366 in the year leading to July 1, 2022.

In that time, Colorado gained twice as many people from foreign migration than domestic.

