Happy ending for dog saved from being choked with cell phone cable

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — In early December, FOX31 brought you the story of Roni , a dog that was saved from being choked by her owner in a Walgreens parking lot.

On Wednesday, the Wheat Ridge Police Department gave a happy update to the harrowing story: Roni was adopted by the customer who first spotted her in distress.

That customer called Walgreens employee Rita Snyder.

Snyder and her manager were able to get the dog away from the woman and call police.

“She pushed the dog outside of the car and we got the dog from running into traffic,” Snyder said. “I was horrified.”

After she was saved, Roni was taken to a veterinary hospital for care.

Her new owner said Roni, who now is called Maizie, is flourishing in her new and loving home.

