Ravenswood, WV

Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue

(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Bodies recovered from Elk River

DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
DUCK, WV
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
THE PLAINS, OH
Body found on riverbank in Ironton

The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
IRONTON, OH
Meigs County deputies ask for public assistance to locate runaway teenager

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing teenager on probation through Meigs County Juvenile Court. Chloe King, 17, was last seen on South Second Avenue in Middleport, Ohio Saturday night about 10:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
VIENNA, WV
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached by a near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the...
DUCK, WV
Fatal House Fire Update

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
MCCONNELSVILLE, OH
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

