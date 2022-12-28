Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
newsnationnow.com
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
2 bodies found in Elk River after subject fled WVSP officer
Two bodies were recovered from the Elk River after a subject with an active warrant fled an officer with the West Virginia State Police.
Metro News
Bodies recovered from Elk River
DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
WTAP
Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department has provided WTAP with more details on Gretchen Fleming’s disappearance. If you have video surveillance, Chief Board encourages you to look for the car at the bottom of the article in your footage. He says to check footage from late night December 3rd through December 5th.
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
wchstv.com
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Kanawha County, punching her repeatedly in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in a vehicle, punching her multiple times in the face and threatening to kill her and himself. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar was booked Thursday at...
WSAZ
Deputies find two toddlers alone outside in diapers, father passed out inside
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man is facing a list of charges after deputies found two toddlers outside a home in just T-shirts and diapers. Investigators say the suspect’s cousin called 911 after finding the children outside and their father passed out inside the home on Camelot Drive in Red House.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
Ironton Tribune
Body found on riverbank in Ironton
The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
wchstv.com
Meigs County deputies ask for public assistance to locate runaway teenager
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing teenager on probation through Meigs County Juvenile Court. Chloe King, 17, was last seen on South Second Avenue in Middleport, Ohio Saturday night about 10:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
WSAZ
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached by a near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the...
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
